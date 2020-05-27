Pinjra Tod activists presented in court

india

Updated: May 27, 2020 00:11 IST

New Delhi: The two women were produced before a duty magistrate inside the Mandoli jail on Tuesday. Police produced the two after questioning them on Sunday and Monday for their alleged role related to FIR 50. Their counsel said she had information that the court sent the two women to another two days of police custody but was yet to get copy of the order. The women’s organisation released a statement on social media confirming that their two members were sent to two more days of police custody.

After the two women got bail on Sunday in another case(FIR 48) related to holding unlawful protest and using criminal force to deter public servant from duty, Delhi police had on Sunday arrested them in FIR 50 and sought 14 days custody to probe their involvement in the violence. The court had then sent the two women to two days police custody and asked police to produce them again before the court on Tuesday.

Pinjra Tod activists Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita are currently being interrogated for their alleged role in the violence during the north east Delhi riots. Police said they are probing Narwal and Kalita’s involvement in FIR number 50 of the Jafrabad police station. On Sunday the two women activists had got bail in case (FIR number 48) , also at the same station, related to holding anti Citizenship Amendment Act protests in north east Delhi. During the hearing, before the Narwal and Kalita could be released on bail, police arrested them in another case -- FIR number 50.

According to the contents of the FIR number 50 , police have mentioned that a group of protesters had attacked police personnel, used firearms and damaged public property on February 25. Though the FIR does not mention the name of any accused, a crime branch inspector submitted in court that Narwal and Kalita had disclosed their involvement in FIR 50. “They are also named in the disclosure statement of co-accused persons,” the inspector submitted.

According to the contents of FIR, accessed by HT, registered on February 26, the complainant, a local police officer of Jafrabad, has said that after the Citizenship Amendment Act came into force, people from ‘Muslim community’ were protesting at different places because of which the area was tense. The officer mentions that at around 1 pm on February 25, they received reports of stone pelting from near Kardampuri by men and women. The FIR mentions that at about the same time, police received reports of firing and stone pelting from Kabir Nagar and Maujpur chowk near Jafrabad. On reaching the spot, police found the protesters armed with stones, bottles, rods and bricks. “....Despite requesting them to disperse using loudhailers and messages on flex boards, the protesters broke the barricades and attacked police while shouting slogans against the government. Loudspeakers from madarssas were used to asking them not to indulge in violence but they continued to shout slogans and got agitated. The Station House Officer asked them to disperse but the crowd broke the barricade and pelted stones and bricks at the police. Police personnel were also injured after which police fired tear gas shells and used mild force. Despite this the crowd attacked the police and even fired. While the crowd fired at police, we informed the control room regularly. There were any rounds of firing in the air. We also fired at the feet of the crowd after which they dispersed,” reads the FIR.

The FIR also mentions that police found 9 empty shells on the road, which had the word 7.65 KF etched on it. The shells were sent for forensic examination. Police have mentioned the details of 7 police personnel injured who were physically assaulted and at least 10 civilians who sustained gunshot wounds. The FIR has been registered under sections of rioting, attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy, arms act and under the prevention of damage to public property.

Delhi police spokesperson, Mandeep Randhawa said, “ The two women were arrested in the case as there is enough evidence to prove the charges against them, and establish their role in the north east Delhi riots.”

Randhawa did not get into the specifics of the case but a crime branch officer who did not wish to be named said that 12 persons were earlier arrested in FIR number 50. The officer said that one of the 12 persons had revealed the names of the two women for their alleged conspiracy behind the violence during the riots.

The students’s collective has, however, dismissed the police’s allegations and called the arrests as ‘ persecution of democratic activists.’ In a statement released on social media, the group said that the two women were arrested from their home without any prior notice. The group reiterated that in FIR 48 related to the protests, in which the two got bail on Sunday, the judge had noted that the two women were merely protesting against the NRC and the CAA and did not indulge in any violence. “A false narrative of peaceful protest by women being the main cause of the violence has been propagated by the police and fanned by the media,” they said adding that they condemn ‘the witch-hunt of democratic activists and students being carried out by the state.”

The legal counsels of the two women said they would not comment because the case is subjudice.