Planning to get a Skoda Kylaq? Here are 5 key highlights of the sub-compact SUV you should know

Bookings for the Skoda Kylaq are now open, and the full price list has been released. With this, the Czech automaker's smallest SUV has been launched at a starting price of ₹7.89 lakh (ex-showroom), making it one of the more affordable options in its segment. The Kylaq, which marks Skoda's comeback to the sub-compact SUV sector after nearly a decade, will compete against formidable rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, and Kia Sonet. The Skoda Kylaq gets a starting price of ₹ 7.89 lakh, ex-showroom.

Skoda has announced that the first 33,333 buyers will receive three years of free maintenance. Deliveries will begin on January 27, 2025. If you want to be one of the first to get your hands on the Skoda Kylaq, here are five essential details you should know about the new subcompact SUV:

Skoda Kylaq exterior design:

The Kylaq is the first Skoda model to feature the new Modern-Solid style sheet. It has split headlamps, a boxy shape, and low overhangs. The sub-compact SUV's front fascia employs a modernised butterfly grille. The Skoda Kylaq will be available in five colours: Candy White, Brilliant Silver, Carbon Steel, Tornado Red, and Olive Gold. The vehicle is available in four variants: Classic, Signature, Signature+, and Prestige, each with a unique interior theme and upholstery. Skoda also provides three different wheel options for the Kylaq, with 17-inch alloys reserved for the top-spec models. The last two are 16-inch options, one made of alloys and the other of steel.

Skoda Kylaq MQB-A0-IN platform:

Skoda launched the MQB-A0-IN platform in 2021. This is said to be specifically designed for the Indian market, and it has achieved remarkable success. The Kushaq was the first model developed on this platform, with the Slavia coming in 2022. The Kylaq is the third vehicle built on this platform, and it aims to be as successful as the previous two. Both the Slavia and the Kushaq achieved five-star safety ratings. With this, the Kylaq is well positioned to match its older siblings.

Skoda Kylaq interior:

The Kylaq offers six-way electric seats with ventilation in the front row, and the cabin is available in both single and dual-tone options depending on the variant. While the Classic, Signature, and Signature+ trims have various types of cloth upholstery, the top-tier Prestige trim will have leatherette seats. This version comes with an electric sunroof.

The driver gets a digital cluster and a 10.1-inch central touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. These are only available on higher-end trims, with entry-level cars receiving only a five-inch touchscreen and a semi-digital cluster.

Skoda Kylaq powertrain and performance:

The Skoda Kylaq is powered by a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that produces 114 bhp of peak power and 178 Nm of maximum torque. This unit can be linked to either a six-speed manual or automatic transmission, with which it sends power to the front wheels.

Skoda Kylaq safety features:

Skoda has stated that the new Kylaq has undergone thorough testing, encompassing 800,000 kilometers of Indian terrain, to ensure it is well-suited to the country's rough driving conditions. The Kylaq will include more than 25 active and passive safety measures, such as six airbags, traction control, and a stability control system. It will also include anti-lock brakes with Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD), as well as features such as brake disc wiping, roll-over prevention, motor slip regulation, and an electronic differential lock. Other features include multi-collision braking and ISOFIX mounts.