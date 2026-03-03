Planning to hold mega ‘Study in India’ event in Dubai around April: Pradhan

The Union education ministry planning to hold a mega event in Dubai around April to promote the ‘Study in India’ initiative and provide information to foreign students seeking higher education in India, Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Monday. As part of the campaign, the ministry will set up ‘Study in India’ helpdesks at Indian embassies in selected countries. (@dpradhanbjp)

“We are planning to have a mega event in Dubai around April… Many expats are now in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) area. India is near to them. India is a safe and knowledge point,” Pradhan said while addressing diplomats from over 50 countries at the ‘Study in India Edu-Diplomatic Conclave 2026’ in Delhi.

According to officials, the Study in India promotional campaign was scheduled to begin in Dubai on March 8 with participation from 30 public and private Indian universities but was delayed due to the situation following U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and Iran’s retaliatory strikes on neighbouring Gulf states.

As part of the campaign, the ministry will set up ‘Study in India’ helpdesks at Indian embassies in selected countries in collaboration with Visa Facilitation Services, in consultation with the Ministry of External Affairs.

“We will start with South East Asian and African countries as we already have good numbers of students from these regions. Many deserving and willing students are unable to come to India due to a lack of clear information on affordable and quality education in India. These helpdesks will ensure proper guidance,” a senior official said.

Over 1.20 lakh foreign students are currently studying in India. The ministry aims to attract 2 lakh new foreign students every year by 2030, compared to 35,000–45,000 at present. There are 19 campuses of foreign universities in India, of which three are fully operational.