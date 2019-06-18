Pleasant morning in Delhi, NCR; more showers likely

Residents of Delhi and the National Capital Territory woke up to a rainy morning on Tuesday after showers on Monday night brought respite from the sweltering heat.

The weather department has predicted more rain and thundershower over Delhi for Tuesday. Delhi and its adjoining areas of Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad have witnessed rains in the last 48 hours.

Similar weather conditions will prevail in the city for another three-four days, the weather department has said. The mercury will hover between 25 and 35 degrees Celsius.

According to private forecaster Skymet Weather, a cyclonic circulation persists over Haryana and adjoining areas. Humid winds from the Arabian Sea are increasing moisture over the northern plains, including Delhi.

“This moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea is expected to continue for the next two to three days,” Skymet said.

The Capital on Monday recorded the lowest temperature for June this year at 33.3 degrees Celsius amid a cloud cover and gusty winds.

IMD has said Delhi recorded 0.5 mm rainfall against the normal of 20.5 mm rainfall in the first 17 days of June. Light rainfall over the last two days ended a dry spell of around 20 days during which the mercury soared to as high as 48 degrees Celsius.

The city recorded a high of 33.3 degrees Celsius, six notches below normal and the lowest for June this year, and a minimum of 28 degrees Celsius, a MeT official said. Humidity levels oscillated between 50 and 54%, according to IMD.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Jun 18, 2019 08:03 IST