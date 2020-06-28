PM CARES Fund received money from Chinese companies: AM Singhvi

india

The war of words between the Congress and the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) over Indo-China border clashes further escalated on Sunday with a fresh round of accusations and counter accusations levelled by leaders from both sides. First, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi poked PM Narendra Modi raising the issue of “national security” after his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio address, then Union home minister Amit Shah accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of shallow politics aligned with Pakistan and China’s interests.

It has now been followed with a verbal attack by Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who has alleged that the PM CARES fund received money from a Chinese firm associated with their military. He has also alleged that several BJP presidents over the years have toured China and interacted with their ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

“No president of any political party in this country has had to continuous exchanges with CCP like BJP Presidents right from Rajnath Singh to Gadkari ji to Amit Shah. There have been visits and delegations between BJP and CCP, repeatedly,” Singhvi said on Sunday.

On Saturday BJP had accused the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, chaired by Congress President Sonia Gandhi of having received funds from the Chinese Embassy between 2005 and 2009 during the Congress-led UPA government’s tenure apart from other allegedly dodgy contributions and transactions into the fund. The Congress had issued an explanation later in the day and claimed that the BJP was dragging Rajiv Gandhi Foundation to distract attention from the government’s handling of the current border crisis with China that saw 20 Indian Army soldiers killed in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Singhvi built on the theme by alleging that despite some pointed questions by the party on the Chinese incursions since May 2020, the government was sidestepping them.

“In last few days we’ve given you maps, points, locations, satellite images, photos but answer has only been- Rajiv Gandhi foundation. I am deliberately making a statement which I need not & I dare PM, govt & ruling party to falsify my next statement,” Singhvi was quoted as saying on Congress party’s official website.

He went to raise questions over the alleged donations to the PM CARES Fund, established recently by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mobilize relief money to deal with crises such as the coronavirus pandemic.

“Rs 7 crore in this fund has been received from Huawei. Everyone knows Huawei is the alter ego of People’s Liberation Army (PLA) hence the Chinese government. 30 crores has come from Chinese company tiktok. Paytm with 38% Chinese controlled shareholding has donated,” Singhvi was quoted as saying on the official website of the Congress party.

Earlier today, in an interview to news agency ANI, Amit Shah said that the NDA government was ready for discussion on the Indo-China border conflict in the Parliament.

“There will be Parliament (session). If you want to discuss, we will. Let everything be discussed from 1962 to today. No one is afraid of discussion. But when the soldiers of the country are making efforts, the government is taking solid steps after taking a stand, at that time, making statements that please Pakistan and China should not be done,” said Shah.

He also hit out at Rahul Gandhi for alleging that PM Modi had ‘surrendered” Indian territory to China by denying Chinese incursions and occupation of Indian territory in the last two months.

“It is a matter of self-introspection for him (Rahul Gandhi) and Congress that his hashtag is being taken forward by Pakistan and China. It is not for me. It is a matter of concern for Congress that the hashtag of their leader is being encouraged by Pakistan and China. You say what China and Pakistan like. And at this time of crisis,” said Shah.