 PM congratulates Om Birla for being elected as the LS Speaker for second term
Wednesday, Jun 26, 2024
New Delhi
PM congratulates Om Birla for being elected as the LS Speaker for second term

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 26, 2024 01:04 PM IST

The PM said that under Birla’s chairmanship, a lot of pending work has been done which was not done during the 70 years of independence

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the Lower House on Wednesday, congratulated Om Birla for being elected as the Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha

Om Birla was re-elected as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha on Wednesday (Twitter Photo)
Om Birla was re-elected as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha on Wednesday (Twitter Photo)

Modi said that his work as a parliamentarian should be an inspiration for new members of the Lower House of the Parliament.

“...Becoming the Speaker for the second time is a record in itself. Balram Jakhar got the opportunity to serve as the Speaker for the second term after completing five years and today you are doing the same…Your work as parliamentarian should be an inspiration for new Lok Sabha members.” he said.

Congratulating Birla on behalf of the house, Modi said, “It is a huge responsibility for you to sit on this post for the second time during the Amrit Kaal. With your experience, we hope that you will guide us for the next five years.”

Birla, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, was re-elected as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The National Democratic Alliance candidate retained its post for the second term after a motion moved by the Prime Minister was adopted through voice votes.

The PM said that under Birla’s chairmanship, a lot of pending work has been done that was not done during the 70 years of independence. 

Modi cited the introduction of the Women’s Reservation Act, 2023, new criminal laws, abolition of triple talaq, and Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act as some of the important Bills passed in the Parliament under Birla’s chairmanship.

“Several milestones come in the long journey of democracy. A few occasions are such when we receive the opportunity to establish milestones. I am very confident that the country will be proud of the achievements of the 17th Lok Sabha...” Modi said. 

India News
