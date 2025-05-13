The Congress party said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has “disappointed” the people of India as he failed to clarify the circumstances India agreed on a ceasefire with Pakistan. It also claimed that the way the government has done ceasefire, “it has lot of moral courage and moral authority”. Gehlot said that if ceasefire had to be done, it could have been ensured that no terrorists would be allowed to come inside India. (PTI photo)

In an interaction with media persons at the party headquarters in Delhi, former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said that the PM or the government should have also publicly clarified US President Donald Trump’s claims that his people worked overnight for the ceasefire.

“The PM has disappointed us. Last evening, he spoke about India’s future policy, nuclear issue. The best job has been done by the armed forces. On the first day itself they picked nine terror infrastructure. Everyone appreciated what the armed forces were doing. We attacked them, we were told more than 100 terrorists have been killed,” Gehlot said.

“But US has always tried to put pressure on India. Indira Gandhi didn’t buckle under pressure. Now Trump is coming into the picture, the government and MEA should clarify on the claims made by Trump. Trump is saying that his people worked overnight. Trump has equated India with Pakistan. My grievance is that the PM didn’t reply to these claims. We should have done so much damage to Pakistan that they would not have been able to promote terrorism,” he added.

“The country wants to know what is the pressure on you so that you are not able to give clarifications on US’ claims. Whey the government didn’t clarify after the first tweet of trump that since 1971, our policy has been of no third party interference?” Gehlot said.

“After 11 years, opposition and the government united. The entire country was united. This unity was destroyed by ED, CBI, IT for the past eleven years. On one side, we are proud of our forces but the other developments raise questions,” Gehlot said.

He also said that on one hand the PM said in his address that the country will act against terror but stopped the Operation Sindoor.

“The PM made a lot of promises. If you say the country will act against terror, then why did you pause these operations? The way the government has done ceasefire, it has lot moral courage and moral authority,” Gehlot said.

A comment from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is awaited and the copy will be updated whenever it is received.