PM in Odisha: Modi accuses Congress of ‘looting people whenever it is in power’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday accused the Congress of blocking the country’s progress and said that wherever the party is in power, it has only “looted the people” and denied them the benefits of reforms. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering at a public rally in Jharsuguda, Odisha, on Saturday. (X)

“Wherever Congress governs, it snatches away benefits meant for the people. When we reduce petrol and diesel prices, they impose fresh taxes. When we bring down GST on cement, they add their own levies. Congress governments are only interested in filling their own coffers,” Modi said, addressing a large gathering at Jharsuguda town of Odisha after launching and inaugurating multiple projects worth thousands of crores.

“Congress has always been anti-development, anti-poor, anti-tribal. They denied you opportunities, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is ensuring homes, connectivity, industry, and savings,” the Prime Minister said.

Making Congress the centrepiece of his address, Modi alleged that “Congress governments thrive on loot,” pointing to examples from Himachal Pradesh where, he alleged, GST relief on cement was denied to the people through additional state taxes.

“Our government is continuously giving you tax relief and increasing your savings, but Congress is still not desisting from its activities. Congress governments are still busy looting you. When we implemented the new GST system, we also did something for cement. Our aim was to make it easier for people to spend less money on building and repairing their homes by making cement cheaper. There’s a Congress government in Himachal Pradesh. When our government reduced the prices of cement, they imposed a new tax. So, the benefits that the government of India wanted to give to the people of Himachal Pradesh were blocked by this Congress-based plundering government. That’s why I say: the people of the country must be wary of the Congress and its allies,” he said.

Further, Modi said that during Congress rule, the tax burden was disproportionately high. “Earlier, if a family spent ₹1 lakh annually on household items, they had to pay ₹25,000 extra in taxes. Today, because of GST reforms, they save up to ₹20-25,000. These reforms have given you all the gift of ‘Bachat Utsav’. Now, it has become cheaper for mothers and sisters to run a kitchen. The prices of most essential items have come down. Even farmers now save thousands on tractors, harvesters, and tillers. But Congress never cared for their pain,” he said.

Striking a local connect, the Prime Minister announced several initiatives for the state, including housing for nearly one lakh families, expansion of IITs, and the launch of BSNL’s indigenous 4G services. He also flagged off an Amrit Bharat train from Berhampur to Udhna (Surat).

“Our government has already provided over 40 million pucca houses to the poor across India. In Odisha alone, 50,000 families have received fresh approvals today, and 40,000 tribal families will soon move into permanent homes. This is the BJP model — ensuring dignity for the poorest,” Modi said.

Modi said there was a time when no one imagined cutting-edge industries in Assam or Odisha. “Today, the youth here will lead India into the global semiconductor market. Every chip used in your phone, TV or car will one day be made in Odisha,” he said, adding that the Centre had approved a ₹4,000-crore package for shipbuilding, expected to attract investments worth ₹4.5 lakh crore and create “millions of jobs” for states like Odisha.

“Only if we build our own ships will trade and security not be disrupted in times of crisis. Congress never thought of such long-term vision. But today, our government is ensuring that every sector — from telecom to defence — is powered by Indian technology,” he said.

Highlighting the launch of BSNL’s indigenous 4G network, Modi said India had now joined the league of five countries in the world with homegrown telecom technology. “For decades, India depended on foreign players for 2G, 3G, and 4G. Congress mocked us while the world moved ahead. But today, BSNL has scripted history by developing 4G technology indigenously. Odisha has the honour of being at the heart of this rollout,” he said.

Expressing confidence in Odisha’s future, Modi said the current decade would be “the decade of Odisha.”

“This state has immense talent, immense potential. Nature has blessed it abundantly. With education reforms like the MERIT scheme, skill investments, and industrial zones, Odisha is on its way to becoming a hub of innovation and self-reliance,” the PM said.