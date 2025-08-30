PM Modi arrives in China for SCO Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in China on Saturday for the first time in over seven years, where he will be attending the crucial SCO summit and hold bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets as he emplanes for Tianjin, China after concluding his two-day visit to Japan, on Saturday. He will attend the SCO Summit which will be held in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1. (DPR PMO/ANI Photo)(DPR PMO)

PM Modi arrived in China's Tianjin after concluding his trip to Japan, where he boosted bilateral relations across transport, space exploration and trade.