PM Modi asks states to study Gujarat's Vidya Samiksha Kendra for 'big changes'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said Vidya Samiksha Kendra in Gandhinagar can bring substantive changes in the field of education across the country while calling upon other states to study the initiative.

After laying the foundation stone for multiple projects at Banas Dairy Sankul in Diyodar in Gujarat's Banaskantha district, the Prime Minister said the children in the country by getting benefit from a modern system like Vidya Samiksha Kendra will ensure a bright future for India.

"It gives great pride to see the success and development of Gujarat in all walks of life. I experienced this yesterday at Vidya Samiksha Kendra in Gandhinagar. The use of such a huge technology for our government primary school is a wonder for the world. I have been associated with this sector before, but yesterday I specially went to Gandhinagar to see it," he said.

Also read: PM Modi visits exhibition at Vidya Samiksha Kendra in Gujarat's Gandhinagar

The Prime Minister stressed that Vidya Samiksha Kendra can bring big changes in the field of education across the country. "I would also ask the concerned ministries and officials of the Government of India to study Vidya Samiksha Kendra. The concerned departments of different states should also come to Gandhi Nagar and study the initiative," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister, who arrived in Ahmedabad on Monday for a three-day visit to his home state of Gujarat, lauded Banas Dairy and said it proved that other resources can also be used to increase the income of local farmers.

"Perhaps for the first time in my life, the opportunity has come that over two lakh mothers and sisters are blessing me and all of us here today. This dairy is an example for India on how to strengthen the village economy while empowering mothers and sisters and also the cooperative movement which can boost self-reliant India. All that can be directly experienced here," said PM Modi.

"Banas Dairy Sankul, Cheese and Whey Plant are important for the expansion of the dairy but it has also proved that other resources can also be used to increase the income of local farmers," he added.

PM Modi said that Gobar Gas plants by Banas Dairy will help the government's campaign of 'Kachre Se Kanchan (waste to wealth)'.

Also read: WHO chief says ‘grateful for warm welcome’, will attend Gujarat events with PM

"Today a Bio-CNG plant has been dedicated here and the foundation stone for four Gobar Gas plants has been laid. Banas Dairy is going to set up many such plants across the country. This is going to help the government's campaign of 'Kachre Se Kanchan'," added PM Modi.

"Many goals are being achieved simultaneously through Gobardhan. One, it is giving strength to cleanliness in the villages and second, cattle farmers are also getting money for cow dung," he said.