Home / India News / PM Modi assures Andhra, Telangana CMs of help after heavy rains cause loss of lives, damage

PM Modi assures Andhra, Telangana CMs of help after heavy rains cause loss of lives, damage

In other areas in Telangana, another three people died in a house collapse incident in Nagarkurnool district. In neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, too, heavy rains resulted in the death of 10 people in different parts of the state.

india Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 20:03 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
As many as nine people including three children were killed and four others injured in two separate incidents of wall collapse at Bandlaguda in the old city of Hyderabad late on Tuesday.
As many as nine people including three children were killed and four others injured in two separate incidents of wall collapse at Bandlaguda in the old city of Hyderabad late on Tuesday.(PTI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday after the two southern states were hit by heavy rains and assured them of all possible support and assistance from the Centre in the rescue and relief work.

In a tweet, the prime minister said, “Spoke to @TelanganaCMO KCR Garu and AP CM @ysjagan Garu regarding the situation in Telangana and AP respectively due to heavy rainfall. Assured all possible support and assistance from the Centre in rescue & relief work. My thoughts are with those affected due to the heavy rains.”

Unprecedented torrential rain that wreaked havoc in Hyderabad and its suburbs in the last 24 hours claimed at least 17 lives and threw normal life out of gear.

