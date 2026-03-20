PM Modi's key dialogue with Qatar, Oman, Jordan, France amid Iran-US war: ‘Attacks on energy condemnable’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke with leaders of Qatar, France, Jordan, Oman and Malaysia, expressing concern over the situation in West Asia and urging steps to reduce tensions in the conflict. He also condemned the attacks targeting energy infrastructure in the region. In separate phone calls with the five leaders, the prime minister called for dialogue and diplomacy to restore peace. (AFP) In separate phone calls with the five leaders, the prime minister called for dialogue and diplomacy to restore peace, security and stability at the earliest. He also discussed the need to ensure safe and free movement through the Strait of Hormuz. Follow Iran-US war live updates here. ALSO READ | India orders oil, gas entities to share data amid crisis, invokes Essential Commodities Act PM Modi speaks to Qatar, France, Jordan, Oman and Malaysia leaders Qatar During his conversation with the Amir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the prime minister said New Delhi stands by Doha and firmly condemned the attacks on the region's energy infrastructure. "Expressed gratitude for the care and support provided to the Indian community and hoped for peace and stability to prevail in the region. We stand for safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz," he said. Follow Dubai news live updates here.

Jordan Calling King Abdullah II of Jordan "my brother", Modi also conveyed advance Eid greetings to him. "We expressed concern at the evolving situation in West Asia and highlighted the need for dialogue and diplomacy for the early restoration of peace, security and stability in the region. Attacks on energy infrastructure in West Asia are condemnable and can lead to avoidable escalation," he said. The prime minister said India and Jordan support the smooth movement of goods and energy. "Deeply appreciated Jordan's efforts in facilitating the safe return of Indians stranded in the region," he added. France In another post on X, Modi said he spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron. "Spoke with my dear friend, President Emmanuel Macron, on the situation in West Asia and the urgent need for de-escalation, as well as a return to dialogue and diplomacy. We look forward to continuing our close coordination to advance peace and stability in the region and beyond," he said.