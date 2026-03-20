PM Modi's key dialogue with Qatar, Oman, Jordan, France amid Iran-US war: ‘Attacks on energy condemnable’
PM Modi condemned the attacks targeting energy infrastructure in West Asia. He also called for dialogue and diplomacy to restore peace, security and stability.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke with leaders of Qatar, France, Jordan, Oman and Malaysia, expressing concern over the situation in West Asia and urging steps to reduce tensions in the conflict. He also condemned the attacks targeting energy infrastructure in the region.
In separate phone calls with the five leaders, the prime minister called for dialogue and diplomacy to restore peace, security and stability at the earliest. He also discussed the need to ensure safe and free movement through the Strait of Hormuz. Follow Iran-US war live updates here.
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PM Modi speaks to Qatar, France, Jordan, Oman and Malaysia leaders
Qatar
During his conversation with the Amir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the prime minister said New Delhi stands by Doha and firmly condemned the attacks on the region's energy infrastructure.
"Expressed gratitude for the care and support provided to the Indian community and hoped for peace and stability to prevail in the region. We stand for safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz," he said.
Jordan
Calling King Abdullah II of Jordan "my brother", Modi also conveyed advance Eid greetings to him.
"We expressed concern at the evolving situation in West Asia and highlighted the need for dialogue and diplomacy for the early restoration of peace, security and stability in the region. Attacks on energy infrastructure in West Asia are condemnable and can lead to avoidable escalation," he said.
The prime minister said India and Jordan support the smooth movement of goods and energy.
"Deeply appreciated Jordan's efforts in facilitating the safe return of Indians stranded in the region," he added.
France
In another post on X, Modi said he spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron.
"Spoke with my dear friend, President Emmanuel Macron, on the situation in West Asia and the urgent need for de-escalation, as well as a return to dialogue and diplomacy. We look forward to continuing our close coordination to advance peace and stability in the region and beyond," he said.
In response, Macron wrote: "Thank you, my dear friend. India and France are working closely together to reduce tensions in the region and to keep diplomacy at the heart of our efforts for peace."
Oman
Modi said he had a "productive conversation" with "my brother", Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman, and extended advance Eid greetings to the people of the Gulf nation.
"We agreed on the need to prioritise dialogue and diplomacy for de-escalation and subsequent restoration of peace and stability," he said.
The prime minister reiterated New Delhi's strong stance against any violation of Oman's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and praised Oman's role in helping thousands of people, including Indians, return safely.
Malaysia
During his call with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Modi conveyed greetings to him and the people of Malaysia ahead of Hari Raya Aidilfitri.
"We also discussed the deeply concerning situation in West Asia and reaffirmed our shared commitment to de-escalation and the early restoration of peace and stability through dialogue and diplomacy," he said.
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West Asia conflict
Iran stepped up attacks on oil and gas facilities across the Gulf on Thursday in retaliation to an Israeli strike on South Pars, the Iranian section of the world’s largest gas field, located offshore in the Persian Gulf and shared with Qatar.
Around 80% of Iran’s electricity comes from natural gas, according to the International Energy Agency.
US President Donald Trump warned that America would “massively blow up the entirety” of Iran’s gas field if it continues attacking its neighbours.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said later on Thursday that Iran can no longer enrich uranium or produce ballistic missiles.
With inputs from agencies