'High-fives, smiles and more': PM Modi celebrates Raksha Bandhan with school children
Continuing the annual tradition, schoolgirls visited the prime minister's official residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, where they tied 'rakhis' on his wrist.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday celebrated Raksha Bandhan with schoolgirls at his official residence in New Delhi, where the children tied rakhis on his wrist. He also shared glimpses of the celebrations.
Continuing the annual tradition, schoolgirls visited the prime minister's official residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, where they tied 'rakhis' on his wrist.
On his interaction with children, he wrote, "High-fives, smiles and more during today's Raksha Bandhan celebrations at 7, LKM".
Deep Dive
Across the political spectrum, other leaders also marked Raksha Bandhan by joining celebrations and extending greetings on the occasion.
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Amit Shah celebrates Raksha Bandhan
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and BJP MP Ravi Kishan shared messages and moments from their celebrations.
In Ahmedabad, Union Home Minister Amit Shah celebrated Raksha Bandhan with girls from his parliamentary constituency living with Type 1 diabetes.
"Today, in Ahmedabad, I celebrated the sacred festival of Raksha Bandhan with the daughters in my parliamentary constituency who are suffering from Type-1 diabetes.
Children afflicted with Type-1 diabetes require insulin injections for life, which places a significant financial burden on their families. Under the leadership of Modi ji, our government is providing free insulin for life to all such children," he wrote on X.
Rekha Gupta's Rakhi celebrations
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also marked the festival with schoolchildren and shared a message on social media about the occasion.
"These rakhis will always stay close to my heart.
Celebrating Raksha Bandhan with school children brought a warmth that is difficult to put into words. They came carrying colourful rakhis, little gifts, bright smiles and hearts full of affection.
To all my little friends, keep smiling, keep learning and keep dreaming without limits. Your CM Didi will always keep working to give those dreams the wings they deserve."
Rahul's wish on Raksha Bandhan
Congress MP and LoP Rahul Gandhi on Friday extended his warm wishes to citizens across the country on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The Congress leader emphasised the enduring values of affection, trust, and family ties that grow stronger.
Rahul Gandhi, in a post on X, shared his festive message highlighting the emotional bond between siblings.
He wrote, “Heartfelt Raksha Bandhan wishes to all fellow citizens. May this unbreakable bond between brother and sister, tied by threads of affection, grow even stronger with love and trust.”
Ravi Kishan on Raksha Bandhan
BJP leader and actor Ravi Kishan also marked the festival at the Prime Minister's residential complex in Gorakhpur.
“On the occasion of Rakshabandhan festival at the Prime Minister's Residential Complex Manbela Gorakhpur, the rakhi from the hands of sisters”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPriyanjali Narayan
Priyanjali Narayan is a journalist with Hindustan Times based in New Delhi. She has over two years of experience covering national and international affairs, reporting on breaking news, producing in-depth explainers, and writing feature stories. Her work explores the political, social, and cultural dimensions of major events, with a focus on providing clear, nuanced, and accessible journalism for a broad audience.Before joining Hindustan Times, she was part of the India Today newsroom, where she specialised in explanatory journalism. There, she wrote detailed analyses of major domestic and international issues and produced feature stories that included interviews with prominent public figures. The role strengthened her ability to combine speed with depth in a fast-paced news environment.She holds a Bachelor’s and a Master’s degree in History from the University of Delhi. Her academic training continues to shape her storytelling, grounding her work in historical context and research-driven insight.Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading personal essays and fiction, and is often planning her next trip, always seeking stories that deepen her understanding of people and places.Read More