PM Modi commissions 3 indigenously built and designed naval ships in Kolkata

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday commissioned three indigenously designed and built naval ships—INS Dunagiri, INS Sanshodhak and INS Agray during his visit at the Shyama Prasad Mookerjee port in Kolkata. Modi also referred to INS Vikrant, the Navy’s first indigenously built aircraft carrier. (PMO Photo)

PM Modi focused on India’s maritime power and indigenous defence production under the ‘Make in India’ programme.

He said, “Nobody can ignore the importance of maritime power. No nation can become a great power without it. Oceans are linked to security, prosperity and development. Most of the international trade takes place on maritime routes. Data networks are laid down on sea beds. In the coming days, critical minerals, deep-sea resources, and new energy sources will also be linked to oceans. Nations that control the seas will prosper. India understands this very well and is preparing itself.”

Modi also referred to INS Vikrant, the Navy’s first indigenously built aircraft carrier.

“When we presented INS Vikrant to the nation a few years ago, we announced India’s self-sufficiency in maritime power to the world...Today, INS Dunagiri, INS Sanshodhak and INS Agray add speed to that journey,” he said.

“These three vessels symbolise India’s three approaches to self-reliance. They were designed and made here and the manufacturing process involved completely indigenous components, the expertise of Indian engineers and the labour of Indian workers. This is the biggest power of new India,” Modi said.

“India no longer wants to be a buyer in the international defence sector. Our military might cannot become a market for the world. The recognition of our defence capabilities cannot be that of a buyer in a world market but of our self-reliance,” he said.

The Prime Minister told the audience that India aims to emerge as a major player in the international defence market.

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“India wants to be a manufacturer. The day we become a manufacturer, we will also be the decider. We are moving fast towards that direction. In recent years we produced more than 40 naval ships and 45 more naval platforms are under construction... In the coming years India’s maritime sector can produce millions of jobs...” he said.