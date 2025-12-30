PM Modi condemns attack on Putin's residence: 'Avoid actions that undermine peace'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed concern over reports alleging Ukraine-led attacks on the residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin, stressing that diplomacy remains the only credible route to peace. PM Narendra Modi expressed concerns over reports of attack on Vladimir Putin's residence. In this image posted on Dec. 4, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin travel in a car to 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi.(File photo)

Reacting to the reports, Modi said he was deeply worried about developments that could further escalate tensions amid ongoing hostilities.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, “Deeply concerned by reports of the targeting of the residence of the President of the Russian Federation. Ongoing diplomatic efforts offer the most viable path toward ending hostilities and achieving peace. We urge all concerned to remain focused on these efforts and to avoid any actions that could undermine them.”

The Prime Minister's comment came a day after Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov reportedly claimed that Kyiv attempted to strike Vladimir Putin’s state residence in Russia’s Novgorod region, warning that the alleged incident would affect Moscow’s approach to negotiations.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump, who is attempting to negotiate a peace deal between the two war-torn countries, reacted to the development, saying he was “very angry.”

The Republican President said that Putin told him about the alleged attack during a phone call between the two leaders.

Speaking to reporters in Florida, Trump said, “It’s one thing to be offensive, because they’re offensive. It’s another thing to attack his house. It’s not the right time to do any of that.”

He added, “I learned about it from President Putin, and I was very angry about it.”

China too responded to the development, its foreign ministry said, “We urge parties to abide by the principle of no spillover of the battlefield, no escalation,” as reported by Reuters.

'Launched 91 long-range drones'

Lavrov said Ukraine launched 91 long-range drones at the residence over December 28–29, describing the action as “reckless” and stating that it would not go unanswered, news agency Reuters reported.

He said all the drones were intercepted and destroyed by Russian air defences. Lavrov added that the alleged attack amounted to “state terrorism.”

It was not immediately clear whether President Putin was present at the residence at the time of the alleged incident.

Zelensky, meanwhile, rejected Moscow's allegation, calling it “a complete fabrication,” and said the Russia itself was unwilling to take the necessary steps to bring the war to an end.