'Deeply shocking': PM Modi extends condolences to Vedanta chairman over son Agnivesh Agarwal's death

“The untimely passing of Shri Agnivesh Agarwal is deeply shocking and saddening. The depth of your grief is evident in this touching tribute,” PM wrote in his post.

PM responded to a post by Anil Agarwal announcing the death of his son, calling it the “darkest” day of his life. 49-year-old Agnivesh died of cardiac arrest on Wednesday, during his recovery from a skiing accident in the US.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the death of Agnivesh Agarwal, the eldest son of Vedanta Group chairman Anil Agarwal. PM Modi took to his official X handle and called it “deeply shocking and saddening.”

PM Modi also said that he is praying for the family of Anil Agarwal to find continued strength and courage.

In a post on X, Anil Agarwal said that his son was undergoing treatment at the Mount Sinai Hospital in New York and was believed to be out of danger after a recent skiing accident.

Anil, in his post, said that Agnivesh was a “simple, warm, and deeply human” person, adding that he was his "friend, pride and world".

Tributes poured in from industry leaders and politicians soon after Anil's announcement. Politicians, including Piyush Goyal and M Venkaiah Naidu, expressed their condolences.

Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw conveyed her condolences in an X post, saying she could hear the “profound grief” in Agarwal’s words. “My heartfelt condolences to you and Kiranji. This is so very tragic," she wrote.

Union Minister of Commerce, Piyush Goyal, also took to X and wrote, “As a parent, I feel the weight of your emotions.” He offered his prayers for the family to find strength during this difficult time.