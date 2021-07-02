PM Modi condoles death of five people in road accident in J&K’s Ramban

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed condolences after at least five people lost their lives and four others sustained injuries in a road accident at Ramban district in Jammu and Kashmir. The accident took place after a private passenger vehicle collided with another vehicle on National Highway 44. It then plunged into a deep gorge.

Taking to Twitter to condole the lives lost in the accident, PM Modi wrote, "pained by the loss of lives due to an accident in Ramban, Jammu and Kashmir." He also wished for a speedy recovery of the injured people.

The vehicle was on its way to Neel village from Ramban, according to PD Nitya, senior superintendent of police in the area.

The injured have been taken to a local hospital and were undergoing treatment. Meanwhile, police were trying to ascertain the identities of the deceased.

This is the second reported accident in the district over the past one week. On June 30, four people, including a child and two women, were killed and four others were injured when a vehicle carrying labourers from Chhattisgarh to Srinagar from Jammu plunged into a gorge near Khooni Nallah.

Police said the labourers were going to Srinagar to work in brick kilns.

In May last, three separate mishaps killed at least three persons and four others were injured in the Ramban district.