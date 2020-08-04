e-paper
PM Modi condoles death of theatre personality Ebrahim Alkazi

PM Modi condoles death of theatre personality Ebrahim Alkazi

“His contributions to the world of art and culture are noteworthy ... Shri Ebrahim Alkazi will be remembered for his efforts to make theatre more popular and accessible across India,” the prime minister tweeted.

india Updated: Aug 04, 2020 18:43 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
New Delhi
Ebrahim Alkazi died this afternoon following a heart attack. He was 94. Alkazi produced plays such as Girish Karnad's "Tughlaq" and Dharamvir Bharati's "Andha Yug".
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the death of eminent theatre personality Ebrahim Alkazi, saying he will be remembered for his efforts to make theatre more popular and accessible across India. Alkazi died this afternoon following a heart attack. He was 94. Alkazi produced plays such as Girish Karnad’s “Tughlaq” and Dharamvir Bharati’s “Andha Yug”.

“Saddened by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace,” Modi said.

