Sun, Dec 07, 2025
PM Modi condoles deaths of six after car plunges into 600-foot gorge in Nashik

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Dec 07, 2025 11:27 pm IST

The victims, all residents of Pimpalgaon Baswant in Niphad taluka, died on the spot.

Six people were killed after a car plunged into a 600-foot-deep gorge at Saptashring Garh Ghat in Nashik district’s Kalwan taluka on Sunday, a police official said. The accident occurred around 4 pm.

Nashik: Wrecked remains of a car after it fell into a 600-foot deep gorge in Saptashring Garh Ghat in Nashik's Kalwan taluka, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. Six people were killed in the incident. (PTI)
Nashik: Wrecked remains of a car after it fell into a 600-foot deep gorge in Saptashring Garh Ghat in Nashik's Kalwan taluka, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. Six people were killed in the incident. (PTI)

The victims, all residents of Pimpalgaon Baswant in Niphad taluka, died on the spot. The Toyota Innova, which was carrying seven occupants, was severely damaged in the crash.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed grief over the deaths in an accident near Nashik in Maharashtra.

“Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Nashik, Maharashtra. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover soon,” the PM said.

The deceased have been identified as Kirti Patel (50), Raseela Patel (50), Vitthal Patel (65), Lata Patel (60), Vachan Patel (60) and Maniben Patel (70). Superintendent of police Balasaheb Patil is overseeing the rescue operations at the site.

Rescue efforts are underway with teams from the police and the district disaster management committee, said resident deputy collector and district disaster authority CEO Rohitkumar Rajput.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis termed the incident “extremely tragic” and announced financial assistance of 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

He said the state government stands with the victims’ families and that rescue work is continuing with full administrative support at the site.

Follow Us On