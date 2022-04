PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Andhra's pharma unit fire accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the loss of lives due to a fire accident that took place at a chemical unit in Andhra Pradesh.

As many as six persons were killed and 13 injured in a massive fire accident today.

"Pained by the loss of lives due to a mishap at a chemical unit in Eluru, Andhra Pradesh. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly: PM @narendramodi," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

Pained by the loss of lives due to a mishap at a chemical unit in Eluru, Andhra Pradesh. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 14, 2022

Following the incident, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced ₹25 lakh compensation for the family members of the victims of the gas leak-triggered explosion.

Read more: Six killed in explosion at Andhra Pradesh pharma manufacturing unit

The chief minister also declared ₹5 lakh compensation for each of those critically injured and ₹2 lakh for those who sustained minor injuries.

Officials have been instructed to monitor the condition of those injured and the SP along with the district collector have been directed to conduct a thorough investigation into the reason for the incident.