Tue, Dec 16, 2025
PM Modi conferred with Ethiopia's highest honour, dedicates award to ‘people of India’

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Dec 16, 2025 11:51 pm IST

As he accepted the honour, he dedicated the award to 140 crore 'people of India'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday was conferred with Ethiopia's highest award - the ‘Great Honor Nishan of Ethiopia’. As he accepted the honour, he dedicated the award to 140 crore 'people of India'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali (DPR PMO)
As per the official statement from the Ministry of External Affairs, a special ceremony was hosted at the Addis International Convention Centre where the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Dr. Abiy Ahmed conferred the highest award of Ethiopia to the Indian prime minister for “his exceptional contribution towards strengthening India-Ethiopia partnership and for his visionary leadership as a global statesman.”

“Prime Minister Modi dedicated the award to all those – Indians and Ethiopians - who have nurtured the bilateral ties for ages and conveyed heartfelt gratitude on behalf of the 1.4 billion Indians for being bestowed with this honour. The conferment of the award marks a milestone in the close partnership between India and Ethiopia and in furthering the positive agenda of the Global South," the MEA statement added further.

PM dedicates award to ‘people of India'

During his acceptance speech, the prime minister stated that it was a privilege for Indian teachers for over a century now to contribute towards Ethiopia’s progress and development.

PM Modi also dedicated the award to all those – Indians and Ethiopians - who have nurtured the bilateral ties for ages.

After his visit to Jordan, PM Modi began his state visit to Ethiopia on December 16 at the invitation of the Ethiopian PM Dr. Abiy Ahmed Ali. This visit also marked PM Modis first visit to the nation and the and the first since former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh's visit in May 2011.

(With inputs from PTI)

