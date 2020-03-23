e-paper
India News / PM Modi congratulates Shivraj Singh Chouhan, calls him an able administrator

PM Modi congratulates Shivraj Singh Chouhan, calls him an able administrator

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, 61, formally took oath as chief minister on Monday, ending the 15 months of Congress government led by outgoing CM Kamal Nath.

Mar 23, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PTI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took to Twitter to congratulate BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who was sworn in as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh this evening, barely days after the collapse of the Congress government in the state.

“Congratulations to Shri @ChouhanShivraj Ji on taking oath as CM of Madhya Pradesh. He is an able and experienced administrator who is extremely passionate about MP’s development. Best wishes to him for taking the state to new heights of progress,” the prime minister said in a tweet.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, 61, formally took oath as chief minister on Monday, ending the 15 months of Congress government led by outgoing CM Kamal Nath.

This is the veteran BJP leader’s fourth term as chief minister of Madhya Pradesh. He is the 19th chief minister of the state.

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon administered the oath of office to Chouhan at a simple ceremony at Raj Bhawan, two hours after he was elected unopposed as leader of the BJP legislative party.

The ministers are expected to take oath later after consultation with central BJP leaders, party leaders said.

Former CM Kamal Nath resigned on Thursday just hours before the Supreme Court’s deadline to take a floor test to prove his majority ended.

The elected Congress government of Madhya Pradesh collapsed after 22 MLAs along with Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the party and joined the BJP.

