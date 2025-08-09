PM Modi extends greetings on Raksha Bandhan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the nation on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Saturday, conveying his best wishes. "Best wishes on the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan," PM Modi wrote on X.(PMO)

"Best wishes on the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan," PM Modi wrote on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended heartfelt greetings to the nation, highlighting the unbreakable bond of love celebrated on Raksha Bandhan.

In a post on X, Shah said, "Heartfelt best wishes to all countrymen on the sacred festival of 'Raksha Bandhan,' dedicated to the unbreakable bond of love, trust, and commitment to protection between brothers and sisters. I pray to God that this festival becomes a source of joy and enthusiasm in everyone's life."

Also read: Uttarakhand CM moved after rescued woman pilgrim tore saree's pallu to tie rakhi on him

Similarly, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also shared wishes, emphasising the festival's significance beyond the traditional rakhi thread. He said that raki is not just a thread but also “a symbol of the commitment to honour, protect, and ensure the happiness and prosperity of our sisters.” He expressed his hope that the festival would further strengthen the spirit of protection within everyone, adding that this was his prayer to God.

Celebrated every year, Raksha Bandhan is a traditional Hindu festival symbolising love and a strong bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters tie a Rakhi around their brother's wrists. In return, brothers offer gifts as a symbol of love and care for their sisters. The Rakshi tied on the wrist symbolises protection, as the brothers promise to protect their sisters from harm of any kind. This year, Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated on August 9, Saturday.

Also read: Planning to gift property to your sister this Raksha Bandhan? Here’s what you should know

Raksha Bandhan is a festival deeply rooted in Indian Culture and has been celebrated for centuries. Incidents of sisters tying a rakhi around their brothers' wrists for protection are mentioned in Hindu religious texts.