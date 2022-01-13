PM Modi extends greetings to the Nation on Lohri

On the occasion of Lohri, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended greetings to the nation.

"Wishing you all a Happy Lohri. I pray for everyone's good health and well-being. May this special day further the spirit of brotherhood in our society," Modi tweeted.

Lohri is celebrated every year on January 13.

The festival of Lohri marks the harvesting season of crops as the winter season ends and ushers in the spring.