Quad exploring leaders’ meet on margins of Asean
Quad member states are exploring the possibility of arranging a leaders’ summit, already delayed by more than a year, on the margins of the Asean Summit to be held in the Philippines next month, people familiar with the discussions said
Quad member states are exploring the possibility of arranging a leaders’ summit, already delayed by more than a year, on the margins of the Asean Summit to be held in the Philippines next month, people familiar with the discussions said.
The proposed plan will, however, be contingent on US President Donald Trump’s presence at the Asean Summit and related meetings to be held in Manila during November 16-18, the people said on condition of anonymity.
Though the office of the Philippines President said on Wednesday that Trump is expected to attend the Asean meet, the people noted that the US leader’s travel plans could be linked to the outcome of the mid-term elections scheduled for the first Tuesday in November.
India was originally scheduled to host the Quad Leaders’ Summit in 2025, but the meet could not be held because of shifting diplomatic priorities and scheduling problems, especially after the political transition in the US following the election of Trump. The last Quad Leaders’ Summit was hosted by former US president Joe Biden in Wilmington in September 2024. India tried several times to arrange the meeting last year but the lack of clarity on Trump’s travel plans stymied these moves, the people said.
The Quad member states have now pivoted to the possibility of arranging the leaders’ summit on the margins of the Asean gathering in order to signal continued commitment of the top leadership to the grouping that comprises India, Australia, Japan and the US, the people said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to travel to the Philippines during November 16-17 for related meetings such as the India-Asean Summit, the people said. The four Quad member states are also working to ensure that any leaders’ summit will not be just a symbolic gesture and will lead to some outcomes, the people said.
The Quad foreign ministers are also expected to meet on the margins of a G20 foreign ministers’ meeting at Atlanta in the US during October 30-31, the people said. This will be the fourth such meeting since the beginning of Trump’s second term, and the most recent foreign ministers’ meet was hosted by New Delhi in May.
The people said the Quad’s agenda in recent months has focused on issues such as economic security, energy, connectivity and strategic infrastructure in the Indo-Pacific, while issues such as a “cancer moonshot” and healthcare, which had gained in salience under the Biden administration, have fallen by the wayside.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRezaul H Laskar
Rezaul Hasan Laskar is Foreign Editor with the Hindustan Times, which he joined in 2015. He began as a journalist in his hometown of Shillong in northeast India and has worked in newspapers and wire services over the years. He moved to New Delhi in 1997 and initially focused on defence, national security, Jammu and Kashmir and the northeast, while also working of foreign policy and international relations. He has been part of the media delegation accompanying PMs on foreign visits and has reported from destinations ranging from Tibet to Ukraine. Between 2007 and 2013, he was the Press Trust of India correspondent in Pakistan, one of only two Indian journalists allowed to report from the country. He extensively covered Pakistan’s domestic politics and the life of the common people, as well as the fallout of the 2008 Mumbai attacks on India-Pakistan relations and the subsequent trial in Pakistan of the suspects involved in the attack. As part of his reportage in Pakistan, he travelled the breadth of the country, from the Swat Valley to Balochistan. Reza’s first gig in journalism was writing a weekly music column, and music – especially classic rock – remains a keen interest. He is also a movie buff and a keen photographer.Read More