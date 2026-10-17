PCI sets out dos and don’ts for journalists covering protests

The Press Council of India (PCI) has issued guidelines for journalists covering protests and demonstrations, emphasising professional neutrality, crowd safety, ethical reporting and coordination between newsrooms and reporters in the field. Students from the All India Students’ Association (AISA) and other student organisations detained by Delhi Police during the protest Tiranga march at Connaught Place on Friday. (Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times)

The guidelines, adopted at the council’s meeting on October 14, were dated Thursday, according to a press release dated October 15. They seek to facilitate effective media coverage of protests while protecting journalists and promoting responsible reporting.

PCI is a statutory, quasi-judicial body established under the Press Council Act, 1978. Its jurisdiction covers print media, including newspapers and news agencies, but does not extend to television, radio or internet-based digital news platforms.

The guidelines advise journalists to carry valid identity cards issued by their media organisations or applicable Press Information Bureau (PIB) or Directorate of Information and Publicity (DIP) accreditation, and keep their press identification visible. They should also secure identity cards and lanyards to prevent them from getting caught during crowd movement or confrontations.

Emphasising professional neutrality, the council has advised journalists against participating in demonstrations, taking sides, provoking confrontations or interfering with protesters, counter-protesters or police. Media personnel should remain respectful, follow police orders and comply with lawful instructions issued for immediate safety, while calmly asserting their press status when necessary.

On crowd safety, journalists have been advised to maintain a reasonable distance from confrontations, particularly when tensions escalate or police action is anticipated. They should avoid attaching cameras or recording equipment to police barricades, vehicles or other equipment in ways that obstruct movement or cause damage. The guidelines also call for careful movement through crowds and continuous assessment of potential risks.

The council has stressed situational awareness and escape planning. Journalists should monitor changes in crowd behaviour, identify nearby exits, open streets and safe locations, and adjust escape routes as conditions change. In areas affected by smoke or tear gas, they should use visible landmarks and safe routes to exit without moving deeper into the crowd.

The guidelines recommend carrying an emergency kit containing basic first-aid supplies, essential medication, drinking water, high-protein snacks, a flashlight, a washcloth or hand towel, and eye protection or goggles. Protective headgear and body armour may be considered depending on the assessed threat. Journalists have also been cautioned against touching or moving tear-gas canisters, flash-bang devices or smoke grenades.

For better coordination, newsrooms have been advised to designate a contact person to track journalists’ locations and respond to emergencies. Freelancers should keep a trusted editor or contact informed about their location, assignment plan and expected return time.

On reporting standards, PCI has called for accurate, objective and impartial coverage, verification through multiple sources, and equal scrutiny of claims made by protesters, organisers, police and government authorities. Journalists should clearly distinguish verified facts from allegations and opinions, avoid disclosing sensitive police movements in real time, and protect the privacy of minors, injured people and other vulnerable individuals.