Mumbai shipping manager among 3 sanctioned by EU for Russia trade

A Mumbai-based commercial ship manager was among three individuals and nine entities sanctioned by the European Union for being involved in the import of sanctioned goods to Russia and circumventing EU sanctions related to oil and financial transactions. The EU has sanctioned a limited number of India-based individuals and entities. (AFP/ Representational)

Vigor Marine Services LLP was sanctioned because its two vessels were allegedly involved in transporting crude oil or petroleum products originating in Russia and “practicing irregular and high-risk shipping practices”, the European Council said in a statement.

The high-risk activities included having “inadequate liability insurance, engaging in ship-to-ship transfers and manipulating the vessels’ Automatic Identification System”, the statement said.

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The latest sanctions also targeted Hurus Trade FZE, a Dubai-based trading intermediary in the crude oil sector “supplying Russian-origin crude oil to India, in particular to Nayara Energy Limited, an entity listed under [EU] restrictive measures”.

Abetment of Russia’s war The EU has sanctioned a limited number of India-based individuals and entities on charges of either allegedly supporting Russia’s military and industrial complex or helping in the export of Russian energy. In October last year, three New Delhi-based firms providing a range of services for the aviation industry were among 45 entities sanctioned by the EU.

The new measures, unveiled on Thursday, were put in place as part of further action against individuals and companies circumventing EU sanctions to aid and abet “Russia’s illegal war of aggression”, EU foreign and security policy chief Kaja Kallas said.

Noting that EU sanctions have denied Russia of more than €1 trillion, she said: “We will continue to make it harder and more expensive for Russia to continue its war.”