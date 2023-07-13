Home / India News / Watch: PM Modi meets French Senate President Gerard Larcher in Paris

Watch: PM Modi meets French Senate President Gerard Larcher in Paris

PTI |
Jul 13, 2023 08:32 PM IST

Expansion of bilateral defence ties is expected to be a key focus of Prime Minister Modi's talks with Macron.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met French Senate President Gerard Larcher here as he began his bilateral engagements to boost India's strategic ties with France.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Senate President Gerard Larcher in Paris. (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Senate President Gerard Larcher in Paris. (ANI)

Also Read| More submarines, jets for Indian navy on cards as Modi visits France

Modi, who landed here earlier in the day, received a warm welcome upon his arrival at the meeting hall to hold talks with Larcher.

The Prime Minister is here on a two-day visit during which he will hold wide-ranging talks with President Emmanuel Macron and join him for the French National Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour.

In a special gesture, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne received Prime Minister Modi at the airport. A ceremonial welcome and Guard of honour were accorded to Prime Minister Modi upon his arrival at the airport.

Also Read| PM Modi lands in Paris for two-day visit, receives ceremonial welcome. Watch

Prime Minister Modi will address the Indian community members later in the evening.

Ahead of his departure, Modi expressed confidence that his visit will provide a new impetus to the bilateral strategic partnership.

Expansion of bilateral defence ties is expected to be a key focus of Prime Minister Modi's talks with Macron.Also

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out