IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / PM Modi has given away Indian territory to China, alleges Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)
india news

PM Modi has given away Indian territory to China, alleges Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi’s salvoes come a day after defence minister Rajnath Singh informed the Lok Sabha that the PLA will retreat to its base east of Finger 8, the Indian Army will move back to its permanent position near Finger 3
READ FULL STORY
By Saubhadra Chatterji, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 11:00 AM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a fresh attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and claimed that “the PM has given away sacred Indian territory to China”, arguing that the Indian army held Finger 4 area in Ladakh along the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC) but now it will move back to its permanent position near Finger 3.

Gandhi’s salvoes come a day after defence minister Rajnath Singh informed the Lok Sabha that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) will retreat to its base east of Finger 8 on the north bank of Pangong Tso, the Indian Army will move back to its permanent position near Finger 3.

“Indian government’s position was status quo ante in April 2020. Now, defence minister comes and makes a statement. We find Indian troops will now be stationed in Finger 3. Finger 4 used to be our territory. Why has PM Modi given our land to the Chinese?” Gandhi said on Friday.

“Why they have been asked to move back? There is no word on our most strategic area of Depsang plains. The government is mum on Gogra post and Hot Springs. PM Modi has stooped before China and given away the land between Finger 3 and Finger 4 to the Chinese,” Gandhi alleged.

Also Read | Smriti Irani hits out at Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha, says he is spreading lies

“There is no strategic advantage. Chinese were in our land. Our soldiers risked everything they had to go to Kailash ranges. Now PM has given back land and status quo ante is irrelevant. This is absolute 100% cowardice. The Prime Minister is a coward who can’t stand up to the Chinese,” Gandhi alleged.


On Thursday, Singh announced that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) will retreat to its base east of Finger 8 on the north bank of Pangong Tso, the Indian Army will move back to its permanent position near Finger 3 and neither side will patrol the contested areas until an agreement is reached through future talks, explaining the nuances of a disengagement plan hammered out by the two armies to reduce military tensions in eastern Ladakh.

Until now, rival soldiers have been deployed eyeball-to-eyeball on the Finger 4 ridgeline at heights of almost 18,000 feet.

The Chinese defence ministry announced the disengagement on Wednesday; New Delhi did not react immediately because Parliament was in session, and a day later, Singh briefed the House on the breakthrough in a months-long impasse.

Gandhi also said that he doesn’t trust the Prime Minister but has full faith in the Indian armed forces and the people of India. “The PM’s responsibility was to protect the territory of this country. But the PM ceded Indian territory to Chinese. How he recovers it is his problem, not mine.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india china border standoff narendra modi rahul gandhi
app
Close
Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. (File photo)
Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. (File photo)
india news

Govt warns Twitter: Here’s why rules under the IT Act are being amended

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 11:53 AM IST
Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told Parliament that social media companies need to follow India’s laws or face strict action and that the government is working on new rules to make these companies more responsive to directions and accountable to Indian laws
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Supreme Court has issued notices to the Centre and Twitter. (AP File Photo )
The Supreme Court has issued notices to the Centre and Twitter. (AP File Photo )
india news

SC notice to Twitter, Centre on plea seeking mechanism to check fake news

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 11:50 AM IST
The petition by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vinit Goenka to regulate content on social media platforms has also sought a crackdown on “anti-India messages” sent through social media to provoke violence in the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. (HT file)
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. (HT file)
india news

Party didn’t have a chief when Congress leaders sent letter: Ghulam Nabi Azad

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 11:33 AM IST
Azad’s farewell ahead of his retirement grabbed the headlines as Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke down while talking about him on Tuesday. Modi heaped praise on Azad and called him a leader who cared for his party, country, and Parliament
READ FULL STORY
Close
The fake website asking people to book appointment for vaccination has been blocked. (Photo: PIB)
The fake website asking people to book appointment for vaccination has been blocked. (Photo: PIB)
india news

Covid-19 vaccines' fake website blocked, ministry asks people to be cautious

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 11:51 AM IST
The ministry said a case has been registered against the site which impersonated health ministry's official website and was charging 4,000 to 6,000 for vaccines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rescue workers in the tunnel in a bid to rescue 35 workers trapped inside. (HT photo)
Rescue workers in the tunnel in a bid to rescue 35 workers trapped inside. (HT photo)
india news

Uttarakhand glacier burst: No headway in rescue work at Tapovan tunnel

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:53 AM IST
Chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has approved the plan of rehabilitating about 50 families from villages of disaster prone areas in four hill districts -- Tehri Garhwal, Chamoli, Uttarakashi and Bageshwar
READ FULL STORY
Close
**EDS: VIDEO GRAB** New Delhi: Railways Minister Piyush Goyal speaks in the Rajya Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (RSTV/PTI Photo) (PTI02_10_2021_000075B)(PTI)
**EDS: VIDEO GRAB** New Delhi: Railways Minister Piyush Goyal speaks in the Rajya Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (RSTV/PTI Photo) (PTI02_10_2021_000075B)(PTI)
india news

No passenger death due to train accident in last 22 months: Railways minister

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:42 AM IST
For the first time, Railway Board now has a post of director-general for safety, the minister said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Team of "Swaach, the Organic Bazaar."(ANI)
Team of "Swaach, the Organic Bazaar."(ANI)
india news

Youths with learning disabilities manage organic outlet in Hyderabad

ANI, Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:36 AM IST
'Swaach, the Organic Bazaar', was started by Suparna Bajaj who came up with the idea of an experiential space for the youths like her son Shiv who have a learning disability.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Congress also said it will convert some of the civic-run schools into model schools. (HT PHOTO.)
The Congress also said it will convert some of the civic-run schools into model schools. (HT PHOTO.)
india news

Gujarat civic polls: Congress offers sops to city dwellers in manifesto

PTI, Ahmedabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:34 AM IST
The BJP is currently in power in the civic bodies of all these six cities, where municipal polls will be held on February 21.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress MP Ghulam Nabi Azad. (PTI)
Congress MP Ghulam Nabi Azad. (PTI)
india news

Very difficult for a young Muslim leader to aspire to be India’s Prime Minister: Azad

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:43 AM IST
Azad’s comments in Rajya Sabha came over two years after he spoke about the vitiated atmosphere in the country in a speech at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in 2018
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)
india news

PM Modi has given away Indian territory to China, alleges Rahul Gandhi

By Saubhadra Chatterji, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 11:00 AM IST
Gandhi’s salvoes come a day after defence minister Rajnath Singh informed the Lok Sabha that the PLA will retreat to its base east of Finger 8, the Indian Army will move back to its permanent position near Finger 3
READ FULL STORY
Close
India and China have reached an agreement on disengagement in the North and South banks of Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh that mandates both sides to cease forward deployment of troops.(ANI)
India and China have reached an agreement on disengagement in the North and South banks of Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh that mandates both sides to cease forward deployment of troops.(ANI)
india news

US welcomes de-escalation efforts by India, China in eastern Ladakh border

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:22 AM IST
“We’re closely following reports of initial troop disengagement. We welcome the ongoing efforts to de-escalate the situation,” a State Department spokesperson said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representative Photo
Representative Photo
india news

India reports 9,309 new Covid-19 cases; active caseload below 140,000

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:24 AM IST
This is the third time this month that there have been less than 10,000 new daily cases, as the tally rises to 10,880,603 according to the Union health ministry, on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Left Front leaders said that the bandh was called after discussing with the Left Front constituents and the Congress party. (PTI PHOTO).
Left Front leaders said that the bandh was called after discussing with the Left Front constituents and the Congress party. (PTI PHOTO).
india news

Left calls 12-hour bandh in West Bengal. All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:10 AM IST
Traffic disruptions were reported as Left workers blocked roads at severe places in the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan. (HT archive)
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan. (HT archive)
india news

Harsh Vardhan calls Covaxin safe: What prompted his clarification

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:03 AM IST
In a letter to Vardhan, Chhattisgarh health minister TS Singh Deo expressed concerns over the absence of expiry dates on the packages of the vials
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad gestures on his retirement as the Rajya Sabha member during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (File photo)
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad gestures on his retirement as the Rajya Sabha member during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (File photo)
india news

‘Will join BJP when we have black snow in Kashmir,’ says Ghulam Nabi Azad

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:42 AM IST
In an interview to HT days before he is due to retire from Rajya Sabha on Monday, the senior Congress leader rejected the speculation that he is likely to join the BJP after PM Modi got emotional while talking about him in Parliament
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP