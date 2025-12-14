'Give Nobel to PM Modi': Spiritual leader cites Op Sindoor, says he ‘averted third world war’

A spiritual leader has reportedly proposed nominating Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Nobel Peace Prize, crediting him with averting a “third world war” with what he described as “decisive leadership” during Operation Sindoor against Pakistan. ‘PM Modi averted third world war,’ says Chennai-based spiritual leader(Screengrab from X/@ANI)

Speaking to reporters in Chennai, Adhipen Nandhiji Bose said the Prime Minister’s actions should be recognised. “When we look into the leadership of India, we see the exemplary work done by PM Modi, which needs to be recognised from the perspective of consciousness, which is the bedrock of peace,” he said, reported ANI news agency.

Though there is no open nomination process for the prize, this demand by Adhipen Nandhiji Bose comes amid recent global precedents of political leaders being publicly proposed for the Nobel Peace Prize. Earlier this year, several leaders from the American administration, including President Donald Trump himself, “nominated” him for the Nobel Peace Prize.

That campaign gained international attention but did not result in the award.

The prize this year was awarded to María Corina Machado, former deputy of Venezuela’s National Assembly and a prominent critic of the Maduro regime.

Why PM Modi ‘deserves Nobel’

Referring to Operation Sindoor, Adhipen Nandhiji Bose said India had the upper hand militarily but chose restraint. “When we look at Operation Sindoor, just when we had the absolute upper hand, we declared a ceasefire,” he said.

He claimed the situation involved multiple global actors beyond the immediate region.

“The deeper truth was, suddenly knowing that Operation Sindoor was not between India and Pakistan, there was China involved, there were other countries involved, and they all wanted India to go into a prolonged war,” the news agency quoted Bose as saying.

According to him, the ceasefire decision prevented further escalation. “Modi ji declared a ceasefire to avert not only civilian casualties on both sides, but, most importantly, a third world war,” he said.

The spiritual leader has a significant online presence, with nearly 6 lakh followers on Facebook, plus around 30,000 on LinkedIn.

He recently shared a Facebook post which included a link seeking public support for his demand that Modi be given the Nobel.

There is no official bid as such from the PM or the government.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Bose is the founder of the Declaration of Consciousness Movement (DOCM), which is describes as a California-based non-profit organisation.

His profile states that he holds an MBA from Schiller International University in London, a B.Com from Loyola College, Chennai, and completed his schooling at Lawrence School, Lovedale. It also mentions a qualification described as “Mastery of Consciousness".

The said Nobel nomination page carries a statement praising the Modi leadership, saying, “The Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji continues to guide humanity toward higher consciousness, embodying India’s timeless philosophy of coexistence, shared prosperity, and global harmony.”

It also lists several achievements attributed to the Prime Minister, including humanitarian solidarity across countries, Operation Sindoor, climate leadership, and poverty alleviation.