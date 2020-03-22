‘Stay indoors, stay healthy’: PM tweets ahead of Janta Curfew

india

Updated: Mar 22, 2020 06:57 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi put in his final appeal to billions of Indians to observe Janta Curfew, the self-imposed quarantine, in a collective fight against Covid-19 as the number of cases ballooned in the country to more than 300.

“In a few minutes from now, the #JantaCurfew commences. Let us all be a part of this curfew, which will add tremendous strength to the fight against COVID-19 menace,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

“The steps we take now will help in the times to come. Stay indoors and stay healthy,” he said with hashtag #IndiaFightsCorona.

The self-imposed curfew will start at 7am on Sunday and continue till 9pm and people need to stay indoors during this period. The Janta Curfew is not being enforced by law and is voluntary in nature.

However, several state governments have ordered shops to shut down apart from all outdoor public recreational centres like malls, shopping spaces, cinemas, gymnasiums, pubs etc to discourage people from treating the ‘curfew’ as holiday.