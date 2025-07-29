PM Modi hails Amit Shah's Lok Sabha speech: Operations Mahadev, Sindoor 'eliminated cowardly terrorists'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised union home minister Amit Shah and his speech in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday which laid out details on Operations Mahadev and Sindoor. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his speech in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday which laid out details on Operations Mahadev and Sindoor.(PTI)

Taking to X, the prime minister shared that the Indian military and security operations played a vital role in eliminating “cowardly terrorists” in India.

“In this remarkable speech in the Lok Sabha, Home Minister Amit Shah Ji gives important details about Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev, which have played a vital role in eliminating cowardly terrorists. His address also focuses on our Government's efforts towards keeping our nation secure,” said Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to address the Rajya Sabha later today. As per reports, PM Modi is expected to address the Parliament around 7 PM as the debate over Operation Sindoor continues.

Amit Shah confirms Pahalgam attackers killed in Op Mahadev

In his hour-long speech, Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the Lok Sabha and confirmed that the three terrorists killed during Operation Mahadev were linked to the April 22 Pahalgam Attack.

Shah's speech, which resumed the Operation Sindoor debates in the parliament laid out fresh details into India's response to the terror attack in Pahalgam's Baisaran Valley.

Addressing the lower house, the Home Minister also slammed the opposotion Congress for “giving a clean chit to Pakistan” and shared that the Indian government and security forces had confirmed that the terrorists involved in the attack were Pakistan nationals through their voter ID cards and empty wrappers of Pakistani-made chocolates.

“The IB and the army soldiers continuously worked on capturing signals of the ultra system [a Chinese encrypted communication system]. Finally, on July 22, the sensors established their exact location, and then the Army’s 4 Para, J&K police, and CRPF joined hands. They were finally killed yesterday [Monday],” Shah told the Lok Sabha.

“We sent human assets who had seen their faces, who identified their bodies and confirmed that they were the ones who shot innocent tourists in Baisaran Valley on April 22," he added further.