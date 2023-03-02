Home / India News / PM Modi hails Cabinet nod for purchase of 70 trainer aircraft, 3 training ships

PM Modi hails Cabinet nod for purchase of 70 trainer aircraft, 3 training ships

PTI |
Mar 02, 2023 01:49 PM IST

PM Modi also said that the Cabinet Committee on Security's approval to sign a contract for acquisition of three Cadet Training Ships (CTS) will cater to the training requirements of the Navy and strengthen it further.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the decision of the Cabinet Committee on Security to approve the procurement of 70 HTT-40 basic trainer aircraft for the IAF will strengthen the ongoing efforts to make the defence sector self-reliant while also benefiting the vibrant MSME sector.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PTI)

Modi also said that the Cabinet Committee on Security's approval to sign a contract for acquisition of three Cadet Training Ships (CTS) will cater to the training requirements of the Navy and strengthen it further.

"The CCS under the chairmanship of PM Shri Narendra Modi has accorded approval to sign a contract for acquisition of 3 Cadet Training Ship (CTS) at an overall cost of Rs. 3108.09 Crs under Buy-Indian (IDDM) Category," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted on Wednesday.

Also Read| 'At time of deep global division…’: PM Modi at G20 Foreign Ministers' meet

In another tweet, Singh said, "The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has approved procurement of 70 HTT-40 Basic Trainer Aircraft at the cost of 6,828.36 crores. The aircraft will be supplied over a period of six years."

Tagging the tweet, Modi said, "This is an important CCS decision which will add strength to the ongoing efforts to make our defence sector self-reliant and will also benefit the vibrant MSME sector."

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narendra modi pm modi
narendra modi pm modi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 02, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out