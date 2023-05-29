Mann Ki Baat: Savarkar could not stand mindset of slavery, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar, saying his personality exuded strength and his fearless nature could not tolerate the mindset of slavery. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

Modi also said that stories related to Savarkar’s sacrifice and courage continue to inspire Indians till date.

Paying homage to Savarkar on his birth anniversary, during the 101st Mann Ki Baat broadcast, Modi said: “Today, the 28th of May is the birth anniversary of the great freedom fighter, Veer Savarkar. The stories related to his sacrifice, courage and resolve inspire us all even today. I cannot forget the day when I went to the cell in Andaman where Veer Savarkar served the sentence of ‘Kala paani’.”

He added: “Veer Savarkar’s personality exuded strength and magnanimity. His fearless and self-respecting nature could not tolerate the mindset of slavery at all. Not only in the freedom movement, whatever Veer Savarkar did for social equality and social justice is remembered even today.”

Besides Savarkar, Modi paid homage to former united Andhra Pradesh chief minister N T Rama Rao, saying he left an indelible mark through the strength of his amazing talent in politics and the film industry.

“Today, is the 100th birth anniversary of NTR. On the strength of his versatility of talent, he not only became the superstar of Telugu cinema, but also won the hearts of crores of people,” he said.

“Do you know that he acted in more than 300 films? He revived many historical characters on the basis of his acting. People liked NTR’s acting in the roles of Bhagwan Krishna, Ram and many others, so much that they still remember him,” he added

Modi also paid his tributes to Kabir, whose birth anniversary falls on June 4, and said the poet opposed every evil practice that divided people and tried to awaken the society.

During the broadcast, the Prime Minister dedicated the new Parliament building to the nation.

He also hailed the education ministry’s ‘Yuva Sangam’ initiative that seeks to build close ties between the youngsters of the North East region and other states under the idea of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’.

“India’s strength lies in its diversity. There is a lot to see in our country. Keeping this in view, the ministry of education has taken an excellent initiative named ‘Yuva Sangam’,” he said.

“The objective of the initiative is to increase people to people connect as well as to give an opportunity to the youth of the country to mingle with each other. Higher educational institutions in various states have been linked to it,” he added.

Modi said that around 1,200 youngsters toured 22 states of the country as part of the first round of Yuva Sangam initiative, which was launched in February. Everyone who has been a part of it is returning with such memories, which will remain etched in their hearts for the rest of their lives, he said.

The Prime Minister said that he spoke to two such participants – Gyamar Nyokum from Arunachal Pradesh and Vishakha Singh from Bihar – about their experiences with the initiative.

“You should write a blog on your experiences in the Yuva Sangam, how you enrolled in it, how your experience in Rajasthan has been, so that the youth of the country know the significance and greatness of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’, which is what this scheme is all about... how youngsters can take advantage of it, you should write a blog full of your experiences... then it will be useful for many people to read,” Modi told Nyokum.

A first year student of mechanical engineering, Nyokum expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for providing him with an opportunity to participate in the program.

Modi also encouraged Singh to share her experience of Yuva Sangam and ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ on social media regarding the welcome and hospitality that she received in Tamil Nadu.

Singh, a second year student of computer engineering, highlighted some key moments of her visit, including her visit to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and meeting the governor.

The Prime Minister also lauded the response he received during the 100th episode of his radio programme last month.

He said the programme “fostered unity among sanitation workers, veterans and citizens from diverse sectors”.

“The intimacy and affection that all of you have shown for ‘Mann Ki Baat’ is unprecedented, it makes one emotional. When ‘Mann Ki Baat’ was broadcast in different countries across the world, in various time zones, somewhere it was evening and somewhere it was late night... despite that, a large number of people took time out to listen to the 100th episode,” he said.

“I also saw that video from New Zealand, thousands of miles away, in which a 100-year-old is showering her motherly blessings. People have appreciated the fact that in ‘Mann Ki Baat’, only the achievements of the country and countrymen are discussed. I once again thank you all with all due respects for this blessing,” he added.

(With agency inputs)