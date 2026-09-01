PM Modi holds talks with Kyrgyzstan, Armenia leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the leaders of Armenia and Kyrgyzstan on the margins of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek on Monday and reviewed bilateral cooperation in key areas such as defence, trade and technology. HT Image

“India-Armenia cooperation is all set to grow in defence, IT, space, education, pharmaceuticals and more,” Modi said on social media after his talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. “We are equally certain to deepen trade and investment linkages in the times to come.”

Their discussions also focused on strengthening cooperation in science and technology, culture and education. They also exchanged views on regional and global developments, including the situation in West Asia.