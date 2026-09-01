PM Modi holds talks with Kyrgyzstan, Armenia leaders
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the leaders of Armenia and Kyrgyzstan on the margins of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek on Monday and reviewed bilateral cooperation in key areas such as defence, trade and technology
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the leaders of Armenia and Kyrgyzstan on the margins of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek on Monday and reviewed bilateral cooperation in key areas such as defence, trade and technology.
“India-Armenia cooperation is all set to grow in defence, IT, space, education, pharmaceuticals and more,” Modi said on social media after his talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. “We are equally certain to deepen trade and investment linkages in the times to come.”
Their discussions also focused on strengthening cooperation in science and technology, culture and education. They also exchanged views on regional and global developments, including the situation in West Asia.
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Pashinyan briefed Modi on the implementation of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Agreement.
Modi described his meeting with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov as “very fruitful” and said their discussions focused on adding momentum to the bilateral strategic partnership through enhanced cooperation in healthcare, pharmaceuticals, IT, minerals, agriculture, digital technologies and infrastructure.
The two sides will also expand defence and security linkages and strengthen people-to-people ties in areas such as sports and tourism, he said.
Modi and Zhaparov agreed to enhance economic and commercial cooperation based on complementarities between the two economies. They discussed ways to bolster people-to-people ties, including through student exchanges and cultural collaborations.
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