PM Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin speak on phone: Kremlin

Updated on Dec 16, 2022 04:16 PM IST

The two leaders had held an in-person bilateral meeting in September during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

BySharangee Dutta, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a telephonic conversation with Russia President Vladimir Putin, Russian state agency TASS confirmed in a statement.

No other details pertaining to the call were immediately available.

    Sharangee Dutta

