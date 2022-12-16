PM Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin speak on phone: Kremlin
Updated on Dec 16, 2022 04:16 PM IST
The two leaders had held an in-person bilateral meeting in September during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a telephonic conversation with Russia President Vladimir Putin, Russian state agency TASS confirmed in a statement.
No other details pertaining to the call were immediately available.
The two leaders had held an in-person bilateral meeting in September during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics