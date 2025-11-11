PM Modi in Bhutan for 2-day visit, to inaugurate Punatsangchhu-II hydropower project

The inauguration of the Punatsangchhu-II hydropower project will mark another “major milestone” in the energy partnership between India and Bhutan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday as he embarked on a two-day visit to the Himalayan country. The visit is aimed at strengthening the “special ties of friendship and cooperation” between India and Bhutan. (PTI photo)

Modi will meet Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay during the visit, and he and the king will jointly inaugurate the Punatsangchhu-II project. Modi will also attend celebrations to mark the 70th birth anniversary of Jigme Singye Wangchuck, the former king of Bhutan.

The visit is aimed at strengthening the “special ties of friendship and cooperation” between India and Bhutan and is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level bilateral exchanges, the external affairs ministry said.

“The visit will also mark another major milestone in our successful energy partnership with the inauguration of the Punatsangchhu-II hydropower project,” Modi said in a statement, referring to the 1,020-MW power project jointly developed by the two countries.

“It would be my honour to join the people of Bhutan as they mark the 70th birth anniversary of His Majesty the Fourth King,” he said. “I am confident that my visit will further deepen our bonds of friendship and strengthen our efforts towards shared progress and prosperity.”

India and Bhutan enjoy “exemplary ties of friendship and cooperation” that are rooted in deep mutual trust, understanding and goodwill, Modi said. “Our partnership is a key pillar of our Neighbourhood First policy and a model for exemplary friendly relations between neighbouring countries,” he said.

Modi was welcomed at the airport in Bhutan by Tobgay.

His visit also coincides with the exposition of the sacred Piprahwa relics of Lord Buddha, which have been sent to Bhutan from India. Modi will offer prayers to the holy relics at Tashichhodzong in Thimphu and participate in the Global Peace Prayer Festival organised by the Bhutan government.

Modi’s visit will provide an opportunity for both sides to discuss ways to strengthen the bilateral partnership, and exchange views on regional and wider issues of mutual interest.

India recently announced it will build the first two cross-border railway links with Bhutan at a cost of ₹4,033 crore, with the project being seen as part of New Delhi’s efforts to bolster regional connectivity to drive economic integration and trade. India also provides most of the funding for Bhutan’s five-year plans and has committed ₹10,000 crore for the 13th five-year plan covering 2024-2029.

The Indian government has also provided ₹750 crore for Bhutan’s Economic Stimulus Programme and ₹100 crore as a programme grant.