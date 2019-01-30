Narendra Modi in Gujarat live updates: Not just jewellery, Surat now ahead in all sectors, says PM Modi
PM Modi in Gujarat live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation the National Salt Satyagraha Memorial at Dandi in Gujarat on Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary Wednesday. Follow live updates here
-
2:10 pm IST
Will one wearing ‘Hawai chappal’ can also travel in a plane: PM
-
2:05 pm IST
Not just jewellery, Surat now ahead in all sectors: PM Modi
-
1:50 pm IST
PM Modi inaugurates new terminal building of Surat airport
-
1:20 pm IST
PM Modi to inaugurate new terminal building of Surat airport
-
12:55 pm IST
PM Modi in Gujarat for day-long visit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation the National Salt Satyagraha Memorial at Dandi in Gujarat on Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary Wednesday.
During his day-long visit to the state, he will also lay foundation stone for extension of the terminal building at Surat Airport.
“The memorial has statues of Mahatma Gandhi and 80 Satyagrahis who had marched with him during the historic Dandi Salt March. It also has 24-narrative murals depicting various events and stories from the historic 1930 Salt March,” it said.
Modi will address a public meeting later, it said.
Follow live updates here:
Will one wearing ‘Hawai chappal’ can also travel in a plane: PM
“It’s my dream to ensure that one wearing ‘Hawai chappal’ should also be able to travel in a plane, says PM Modi.
Not just jewellery, Surat now ahead in all sectors: PM Modi
Not only jewellery and textile sector, Surat is now ahead in all other sectors, says PM Modi.
PM Modi inaugurates new terminal building of Surat airport
PM Modi today inaugurated new terminal building of Surat airport.
PM Modi to inaugurate new terminal building of Surat airport
During his day long visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today inaugurate the new terminal building of Surat airport.
PM Modi in Gujarat for day-long visit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a day-log visit to Gujarat. During his to the state, he will lay the foundation stone for extension of the terminal building at Surat Airport.