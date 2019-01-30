Narendra Modi in Gujarat live updates: Not just jewellery, Surat now ahead in all sectors, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation the National Salt Satyagraha Memorial at Dandi in Gujarat on Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary Wednesday.

During his day-long visit to the state, he will also lay foundation stone for extension of the terminal building at Surat Airport.

“The memorial has statues of Mahatma Gandhi and 80 Satyagrahis who had marched with him during the historic Dandi Salt March. It also has 24-narrative murals depicting various events and stories from the historic 1930 Salt March,” it said.

Modi will address a public meeting later, it said.

Follow live updates here:

2:10 pm IST Will one wearing ‘Hawai chappal’ can also travel in a plane: PM “It’s my dream to ensure that one wearing ‘Hawai chappal’ should also be able to travel in a plane, says PM Modi.





2:05 pm IST Not just jewellery, Surat now ahead in all sectors: PM Modi Not only jewellery and textile sector, Surat is now ahead in all other sectors, says PM Modi.





1:50 pm IST PM Modi inaugurates new terminal building of Surat airport PM Modi today inaugurated new terminal building of Surat airport.





1:20 pm IST PM Modi to inaugurate new terminal building of Surat airport During his day long visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today inaugurate the new terminal building of Surat airport.



