PM Modi inaugurates 184 new flats for MPs in Delhi: All about the Type-VII multi-storey housing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 184 newly built Type-VII multi-storey flats for Members of Parliament (MPs) at Baba Kharak Singh Marg in Delhi on Monday. PM Narendra Modi inaugurated Type VII residence in Delhi(PTI)

The project aims to address the acute shortage of adequate housing for MPs and provide modern, eco-friendly residences in a vertical housing format.

As part of the inauguration, the Prime Minister planted a Sindoor sapling at the premises, interacted with sramajeevis (workers) involved in the construction, and addressed the gathering.

All about the newly built Type VII residence in Delhi

The new Type-VII residential complex has been designed as a self-sufficient facility, equipped with modern amenities to meet both residential and official requirements of MPs.

The emphasis on vertical housing was driven by limited land availability in the capital. The aim was to optimise land use while keeping long-term maintenance costs low.

Each flat offers around 5,000 square feet of carpet area, with dedicated sections for offices, staff accommodation, and residential purposes, a government release said.