PM Modi inaugurates 184 new flats for MPs in Delhi: All about the Type-VII multi-storey housing
Narendra Modi planted a Sindoor sapling at the premises, interacted with sramajeevis (workers) involved in the construction of the Delhi Type VII residence.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 184 newly built Type-VII multi-storey flats for Members of Parliament (MPs) at Baba Kharak Singh Marg in Delhi on Monday.
The project aims to address the acute shortage of adequate housing for MPs and provide modern, eco-friendly residences in a vertical housing format.
As part of the inauguration, the Prime Minister planted a Sindoor sapling at the premises, interacted with sramajeevis (workers) involved in the construction, and addressed the gathering.
All about the newly built Type VII residence in Delhi
- The new Type-VII residential complex has been designed as a self-sufficient facility, equipped with modern amenities to meet both residential and official requirements of MPs.
- The emphasis on vertical housing was driven by limited land availability in the capital. The aim was to optimise land use while keeping long-term maintenance costs low.
- Each flat offers around 5,000 square feet of carpet area, with dedicated sections for offices, staff accommodation, and residential purposes, a government release said.
- However, reports suggest that the new flats are even more spacious than the Type-VIII bungalows, which fall under the top category of government housing. The Times of India, citing a source, reported: “These flats have more space than the Type-VIII bungalows, which comprise the top category.”
- The building also features a community centre within the premises, which will serve as a hub for social and official engagements of MPs.
- It incorporates green technology, adheres to the GRIHA 3-star rating, and complies with the National Building Code (NBC) 2016.
- Environmentally sustainable features include renewable energy systems, energy-efficient fittings, and an effective waste management system. The design aims to conserve resources while reducing operational costs.
- According to a government press release, the multi-storey building is built using monolithic concrete with aluminium shuttering.
- All buildings have been constructed to be earthquake-resistant in accordance with modern structural norms. A robust security system has also been implemented for the safety of residents.
- The entire complex is Divyang-friendly, reflecting an inclusive approach to housing design.
