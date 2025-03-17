Menu Explore
PM Modi joins Truth Social, shares first post with Donald Trump

ByHT News Desk
Mar 17, 2025 08:47 PM IST

In his second post, PM Modi shared the link to his recent 3-hour podcast hosted by renowned podcaster and computer scientist Lex Fridman.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday joined Truth Social, a social media platform owned by Trump Media and often popularised by the US President.

Prime Minister Modi made his debut on the platform with two "Truths."(ANI)
The Indian Prime Minister made his debut on the platform with two "Truths"—the term used for posts on the medium.

In his first Truth, PM Modi shared a picture with "his good friend" President Donald Trump. "Delighted to be on Truth Social! Looking forward to interacting with all the passionate voices here and engaging in meaningful conversations in the times to come," the Prime Minister wrote in his first post.

The podcast, which delves into a wide range of topics, including leadership and global affairs, was highlighted by Trump, showcasing the growing digital connection between the two leaders.

Donald Trump shared PM Modi's podcast on his account

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump shared PM Modi's 3-hour epic conversation with podcaster Lex Fridman on his Truth Social account.

In response to Trump, the prime minister thanked the US President for sharing his interaction with Fridman.

Also Read | Tulsi Gabbard says Donald Trump committed to defeating Islamist terrorism threat: 'PM Modi also takes it seriously'

"Thank you, my friend, President Trump. I've covered a wide range of topics, including my life journey, India's civilisational outlook, global issues and more," Modi said in the post on Truth Social.

During the interaction with Fridman, Modi on Sunday said he and Trump connect well as both put their respective countries first and asserted that their mutual trust remained unshaken even when the Republican leader was out of office during Joe Biden's presidency.

Asked what he likes about Trump, Modi recalled that during his first term, Trump ignored security protocol and agreed to his request to take a lap around the stadium hosting the 'Howdy Modi' event in Houston.

"I was touched by his courage and his trust in me," he said, noting that Trump conveyed similar courage following the assassination attempt on him during the presidential campaign.

This development marks a new chapter in PM Modi's social media engagement, particularly on a platform where President Trump has a significant presence.

