PM Modi launches Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission from Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, touted to be one of India's largest pan-India schemes, from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

Addressing the event, Modi took the opportunity to congratulate India for achieving the milestone of administering one billion (100 crore) vaccine doses in the fight against the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. He also extended greetings for upcoming festivals, including Diwali and Chhath.

“In its fight against Corona pandemic, the nation has achieved a major milestone of administering 100 cr vaccine doses.With blessings of Baba Vishwanath, Maa Ganga & trust of people of Kashi, the campaign of 'Sabko vaccine, muft vaccine' is going ahead successfully,” PM Modi said. The prime minister also inaugurated various development projects worth more than ₹5,200 crore for Varanasi.

Speaking at the event, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath thanked Modi for launching the mission from Varanasi, which also happens to be the Prime Minister's Lok Sabha seat.

About the Mission

The Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission aims to fill gaps in public health infrastructure, especially in critical care facilities and primary care in both urban and rural areas. It will provide support for 17,788 rural health and wellness centres in 10 high focus states, reported news agency PTI.

Through this, critical care services will be available in all the districts of the country with more than five lakh population through exclusive critical care hospital blocks, while the remaining districts will be covered through referral services.

Under the scheme, a national institution for one health, four new national institutes for virology, a regional research platform for WHO South East Asia Region, nine biosafety level-III laboratories, five new regional national centre for disease control will be set up.

(With agency inputs)