PM Modi lays stress on nationalism, health

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that sanitation and environmental conservation were dear to Mahatma Gandhi. Speaking on the occasion of 150th birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, Modi attributed the success of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan — the centre’s flagship cleanliness mission — to the Father of the Nation, and said that the Mahatma had provided a solution to problems of the world.

“Gandhiji had said internationalisation is not possible without nationalism. To see India growing, we must commit to nationalism. Bapu’s dream was to cleanliness, health and environment. We also want healthy children, secured citizens, discrimination-free environment,” Modi said at Sabarmati riverfront, where he addressed around 20,000 village heads from across India.

The PM said he was inspired by his visits to Sabarmati ashram. “Gandhiji has always remained a source of inspiration. Today, I want each one of you to take one pledge to further build the nation,” Modi said.

Gandhi established the ashram in 1917 after his return from South Africa and stayed there till 1930. He did not return to the ashram after embarking on the famed Dandi march, to break the iniquitous salt law.

Modi also interacted with students, who spoke about the positive impact of making India free of open defecation. He also interacted with some Gandhians and spoke about the contribution of Gandhi and his thoughts.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 03:05 IST