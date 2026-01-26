Edit Profile
    PM Modi lays wreath at war memorial as India marks 77th Republic Day

    Republic Day 2026: The prime minister arrived at the memorial in the morning, where he laid a wreath and observed a moment of silence to honour the fallen.

    Updated on: Jan 26, 2026 11:02 AM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, January 26, laid a wreath at the National War Memorial in New Delhi, leading the nation in paying homage to soldiers who died in the line of duty, as India marked its 77th Republic Day.

    PM Narendra Modi leads nation in paying homage to the fallen soldiers, lays wreath in Delhi's War Memorial (YouTube/DD News)
    PM Narendra Modi leads nation in paying homage to the fallen soldiers, lays wreath in Delhi's War Memorial (YouTube/DD News)

    The prime minister arrived at the memorial in the morning, where he laid a wreath and observed a moment of silence to honour the fallen. The ceremony is a traditional start to Republic Day proceedings and precedes the main celebrations in the capital. Track Republic Day 2026 live updates

    The two-minute silence ended with buglers sounding the “Rouse”, marking the close of the remembrance. The ceremony formally concluded after the Guard Commander gave the “Salami Shastra” command.

    Before leaving the memorial, the prime minister signed the Visitors’ Book and then proceeded to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path.

    Located in the India Gate complex, the National War Memorial was inaugurated by Modi in 2019. It honours Indian soldiers who laid down their lives in the 1962 India-China war, the India-Pakistan wars of 1947, 1965 and 1971, the Indian Peace Keeping Force operations in Sri Lanka, the 1999 Kargil conflict, as well as those who died while serving in UN peacekeeping missions.

    The focus later in the day shifts to Kartavya Path, where the grand Republic Day parade is scheduled to begin at 10.30am. The theme for this year’s celebrations is “150 years of Vande Mataram”, with the parade set to showcase India’s development journey, cultural diversity and military capabilities.

    An elaborate defence display, cultural performances and vibrant tableaux by states and central ministries form the core of the parade. Chief guests from the European Council are also expected to attend the celebrations, adding a diplomatic highlight to the event.

    India observes Republic Day every year on January 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution, which came into force on this day in 1950, formally establishing the country as a republic.

