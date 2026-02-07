Will aim to deepen defence, security ties between India, Malaysia: PM Modi

India is keen to deepen its defence and security ties with Malaysia and enhance the bilateral economic and innovation partnership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday as he embarked on a visit to Kuala Lumpur. Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets as he emplanes for a two-day visit to Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia in New Delhi on Saturday. (Narendra Modi Photo Gallery)

Modi, who is visiting at the invitation of his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim, will hold bilateral talks and interact with industry and business representatives and the Indian community. The 10th India-Malaysia CEOs Forum is scheduled to coincide with the visit.

“I look forward to my discussions with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, and further enhancing our comprehensive strategic partnership. We will aim to deepen our defence and security ties, enhance our economic and innovation partnership, and expand our collaboration into new domains,” Modi said ahead of his departure.

The nearly three million-strong Indian community in Malaysia is one of the largest Indian diasporas in the world, and their contribution to Malaysia’s progress and their role as a living bridge between the two countries is a “strong foundation to our historic friendship”, he said.

The visit will be an opportunity for both leaders to review bilateral cooperation, including trade and investment, defence, security and maritime cooperation, digital and financial technology, energy, healthcare and tourism, the external affairs ministry said.

India and Malaysia are expected to finalise several agreements, including one between the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and Malaysia’s PayNet, and explore ways to step up defence and security cooperation during the visit, senior officials have said.

The two sides are looking at firming up memorandums of understanding (MoUs) for cooperation in the semiconductor industry, disaster management, training standards and certification for seafarers, anti-corruption, and healthcare, they said.

Malaysia has a strong semiconductor ecosystem, with almost 30% of the country’s exports comprising semiconductors and allied products, and the two sides are looking at establishing a multi-layered collaboration arrangement through a government-to-government MoU that will cover research and development and setting up of fabrication centres and testing centres.

Defence and security have emerged as key areas for cooperation, and the Indian side is looking at the sale of Dornier aircraft to Malaysia and the potential for collaborating in the mid-life upgrades and retrofitting of Scorpene submarines, which are operated by both sides.