PM Modi likely to meet BJP MPs from UP over breakfast, months ahead of elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Members of Parliament (MPs) from Uttar Pradesh over breakfast on Friday, news agency ANI reported. Uttar Pradesh is a politically crucial state where elections are scheduled to be held next year.

ANI further reported that at least 40 MPs are expected to be present at the breakfast meeting with the Prime Minister in New Delhi.

This comes days after PM Modi inaugurated Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, and chaired a meeting of the chief ministers of BJP-ruled states.

The party has thrown all its might for the upcoming assembly elections, aiming to return to power in the state. Senior leaders, including PM Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah, are themselves campaigning for the party.

The Prime Minister has made several trips to Uttar Pradesh in the last few months to give a boost to BJP’s campaign in the state. He also held meetings with chief minister Yogi Adityanath where the two leaders understood to have discussed several key issues.

Shah too has been touring the state extensively. On Friday, he will hold "Sarkar Banao, Adhikar Pao" (make government, get rights) rally in Lucknow.

Being organized by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Nishad Party, the rally will be held at 1 pm at Ramabai Ambedkar Ground in Lucknow.

The home minister appeared on Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS) earlier this month where he exuded confidence that the BJP will win the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh with a huge majority.

He also rubbished assertions that Samajwadi Party (SP), which is stitching up alliance with smaller parties, will pose a challenge to the BJP.

The schedule of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections is expected to be announced in January. The BJP won the power in the state in 2017, bagging 312 seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections. The Samajwadi Party got 47 seats, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) 19, and Congress managed 7 seats in the last assembly polls.