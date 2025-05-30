PM Modi meets IPL sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi at Patna airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met Indian Premier League (IPL) batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi and his family at the Patna airport as he winded up a two-day visit to Bihar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Vaibhav Suryavanshi at the Patna airport.(X/Narendra Modi)

In a post on X, Modi lauded the 14-year-old, saying that his cricketing skills are being admired all over the country.

“At Patna airport, met the young cricketing sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi and his family. His cricketing skills are being admired all over the nation! My best wishes to him for his future endeavours,” Modi wrote on X.

Earlier this month also, PM Modi had highlighted that there was a lot of "hard work" behind batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi's success in the IPL.

"I have seen in the IPL, the son of Bihar, Vaibhav Suryavanshi's spectacular performance. At such a young age, Vaibhav has set such a great record. There is a lot of hard work behind Vaibhav's performance," Modi had said at the inaugural ceremony of the 7th Khelo India Youth Games via videoconferencing.

“To bring his talent to the forefront, he has played many matches at different levels. The more you play, the more you will shine. Competing in matches and competitions as much as possible is very important. The NDA government has always given it the highest priority in its policies,” he added.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi in IPL



Vaibhav Suryavanshi, playing for the Rajasthan Royals, entered history books with a 35-ball century against the Gujarat Titans. His 101 came off only 38 balls and was the fastest ton in IPL for any Indian.

In seven matches during the ongoing season, Vaibhav made 252 runs at an average of 36.00, with a strike rate of over 206.55.

His performance garnered acclaim from all quarters, with Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson stating that his century against Gujarat Titans was “sheer class”.

"I don't have words for Vaibhav. The hundred he got was sheer class. He can hit a slower ball over cover. Today, when the middle overs were going on, he was doing his job very smartly. He has game at such a young age, which is commendable," Samson said, according to ANI.