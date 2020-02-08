e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 08, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / PM Modi meets Sri Lanka PM Mahinda Rajapaksa, discusses trade, investment, security

PM Modi meets Sri Lanka PM Mahinda Rajapaksa, discusses trade, investment, security

Mahinda Rajapaksa, elder brother of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, arrived in New Delhi on Friday on a five-day visit, his first overseas tour after being appointed as prime minister of the island nation in November last year.

india Updated: Feb 08, 2020 13:34 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Sri Lanka counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa at Hyderabad house in New Delhi on Saturday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Sri Lanka counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa at Hyderabad house in New Delhi on Saturday. (Mohd Zakir/HT Photo )
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held talks with his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa covering the entire expanse of bilateral ties between the two countries including in areas of defence and security.

Mahinda Rajapaksa, elder brother of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, arrived in New Delhi on Friday on a five-day visit, his first overseas tour after being appointed as prime minister of the island nation in November last year.

Officials said a range of key bilateral issues, including trade and investment, as well as defence and security figured in the talks between the two prime ministers.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on the Sri Lankan prime minister.

Mahinda Rajapaksa served as the country’s president from 2005-2015, becoming one of the longest-serving leaders in South Asia. He was also prime minister for a brief period in 2018.

His tenure as president saw China expanding its footprints in the Indian Ocean island nation, triggering concerns in India.

However, ties between the two countries have been on an upswing in the last four years.

President Gotabaya Rajpaksa visited India in November in his first official overseas trip after taking charge of the top office. Both sides resolved to further deepen bilateral defence and security ties during the Sri Lankan president’s visit.

After his official engagement in Delhi, Mahinda Rajapaksa will travel to Varanasi, Sarnath, Bodh Gaya and Tirupati.

In the morning, the Sri Lankan prime minister was given a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

tags
top news
‘Women are capable’: Smriti Irani on Kejriwal’s ‘discuss with men’ remark
‘Women are capable’: Smriti Irani on Kejriwal’s ‘discuss with men’ remark
Congress’ Alka Lamba tries to slap AAP worker outside polling booth
Congress’ Alka Lamba tries to slap AAP worker outside polling booth
Manoj Tiwari alleges Kejriwal defiled Hanuman idol, AAP leader responds
Manoj Tiwari alleges Kejriwal defiled Hanuman idol, AAP leader responds
20.24% voter turnout recorded till 1 pm in Delhi Assembly elections
20.24% voter turnout recorded till 1 pm in Delhi Assembly elections
US citizen dies of coronavirus in Wuhan
US citizen dies of coronavirus in Wuhan
How Kejriwal avoided the trap laid by the BJP in this election, writes Barkha Dutt
How Kejriwal avoided the trap laid by the BJP in this election, writes Barkha Dutt
Maruti Suzuki displays Jimny at Auto Expo to gauge Indian customer response
Maruti Suzuki displays Jimny at Auto Expo to gauge Indian customer response
‘Don’t know why he’s not playing,’ Harbhajan surprised at India’s selection
‘Don’t know why he’s not playing,’ Harbhajan surprised at India’s selection
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalDelhi Assembly Elections 2020India vs New Zealand LiveDelhi Assembly Election 2020 Voting LiveDelhi Polls 2020Manoj Tiwari

don't miss

latest news

india news