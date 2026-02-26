PM Modi becomes most followed world leader on Instagram | Where do Trump, other leaders stand?

PM Modi recently crossed the milestone of 100 million followers on Instagram, leaving US President Donald Trump far behind to grab the spot of the first ever politician and world leader to have accomplished this huge feat. Among major global leaders, Narendra Modi now stands at the top spot to have the highest number of followers on Instagram, more than twice of that of US President Donald Trump. (PMO)

Among major global leaders, Narendra Modi now stands at the top spot to have the highest number of followers on Instagram, more than twice of that of US President Donald Trump.

Where do other leaders stand? US President Donald Trump currently holds the second position with 43.2 million followers on Instagram. The president primarily uses his own social media platform Truth Social for statements, responses and more.

PM Modi's whopping follower count has even left behind the combined followers of the next five major international leaders:

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto with 15 million followers

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva with 14.4 million followers

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with 11.6 million followers

Argentine President Javier Milei with 6.4 million followers. PM Modi reaches milestone followers Pointing towards Modi becoming a popular global sensation, his followers had began pouring in on his Instagram handle since he made an account in 2014. The account has only evolved over the past 12 years as one of the most engaging digital spaces among global leaders, news agency PTI reported quoting officials as saying.

Among Indian leaders, Modi's spot is currently followed by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who has 16 million followers on the social media platform, and leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi, who treads behind with 12.6 million followers.

Modi: The most popular leader According to Statistia, PM Modi had an approval rating of 70 per cent, as of December 2025, bringing him on the top in the list among other global leaders.

He was closely followed by Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi with a 63 per cent and Argentina's Javier Milei with 60 per cent approval rating.

Donald Trump secured an 11th rank according to the index with a mere 43 per cent rating.

Another set of data released by a US-based business intelligence firm, Morning Consult said PM Modi ranked first with a 67 per cent approval rating, according to inputs collected between February 2 and February 8, 2026.