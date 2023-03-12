Home / India News / PM Modi pays tributes to social reformer Ayya Vaikunda Swamikal

PM Modi pays tributes to social reformer Ayya Vaikunda Swamikal

PTI | | Posted by Yagya Sharma
Mar 12, 2023 03:53 PM IST

"Tributes to Sri Ayya Vaikunda Swamikal on his birth anniversary. He devoted himself to serving others and nurturing a society that is inclusive and just," Modi said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to social reformer Ayya Vaikunda Swamikal on his birth anniversary, saying he devoted himself to serving others and nurturing a society that is inclusive and just.

PM Narendra Modi.
PM Narendra Modi.

Ayya Vaikunda Swamikal was a thinker and social reformer of the 19th century.

"Tributes to Sri Ayya Vaikunda Swamikal on his birth anniversary. He devoted himself to serving others and nurturing a society that is inclusive and just," Modi said in a tweet.

"He undertook numerous efforts to empower the downtrodden as well. His thoughts keep inspiring people across generations," Modi said.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pm modi
pm modi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 12, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out