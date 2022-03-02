PM Modi pushes for ‘Aatmanirbhar’ tech, cites Biden policy

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday advocated self-reliance in the technology-related sector and also pointed out how countries like the United States were following a similar policy of ‘aatmanirbharta’. Making a reference to the state of union address by President Joe Biden on Tuesday night, PM Modi said that it is critical to focus on aatmanirbharta or self-reliance in the light of emerging new global systems.

“Technology for us is a medium to empower the people of the country. For us, technology is the mainstay of making the country self-reliant. The same vision is reflected in this year’s budget as well,’’ said PM Modi, adding, ``In the light of emerging new global systems, it is critical that we move forward with a focus on aatmnirbharta”.

The Prime Minister was speaking at a webinar on ‘Technology Enabled Development’, as part of a series of such talks on the impact of the budget in each sector.

Noting the expanding global market for gaming, the Prime Minister said that the budget had focused on Animation Visual Effects Gaming Comic (AVGC).

“We are familiar with the principles of science, but we have to emphasise how to make maximum use of technology for the Ease of Living,”he said.

The Prime Minister pointed out that his government’s budget had tried to boost the prospect of sunrise sectors like Artificial Intelligence, Drones, Semi-conductors, Space technology, Genomics, Pharmaceuticals and Clean Technologies to 5G. Speaking on 5G specifically, the PM asked the private sector to increase its efforts in this area, also asking them to take maximum advantage of the change of rules for the use of geospatial data and the infinite opportunities that have emerged due to the reform.

“The world has seen our reliability from our self-sustainability to vaccine production at the time of Covid. We have to replicate this success in every sector”, Prime Minister Modi said. The Prime Minister also emphasised the importance of a robust data security framework for the country and asked the gathering for a roadmap for setting standards and norms for that.